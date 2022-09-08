BAILEYTON — If North Greene wants back-to-back playoff appearances, the stakes don’t get much higher than Friday night's homecoming game.
Having not made consecutive postseason appearances since reaching the playoffs four straight years from 2001-04, North Greene (0-3, 0-1 Region 1-A) welcomes Jellico (0-3, 0-1) to The Tundra this week.
The Huskies and Jellico each lost their Region 1-A opener, but Friday will put the winning team in a favorable position.
“We don’t have many teams in our region so whoever wins this could go (to the playoffs),” North Greene coach Eric Tilson said. “If we execute the way we’re supposed to, we have a chance to win.”
Yeshua Vaught has been easily North Greene’s most reliable option. But junior tight end Colton Robbins emerged in last week’s loss to Lakeway Christian Academy, making two big catches including a 50-50 ball near the end zone to set up one of Vaught’s touchdowns.
Coincidentally, Robbins’ scored the first touchdown of his sophomore season at Jellico a year ago.
Fourth-year coach Brent Peel’s Blue Devils had dropped their opening game to Lynn Camp, Ky., 20-14 before a 60-22 loss at Oakdale.
Senior quarterback Hunter Baird scored all three Jellico touchdowns in last week’s 48-21 home loss to Cosby. He rushed for 63 yards while completing 15-of-29 passes for 119. Chandler Dople caught seven of the passes for 54 yards.
Baird had previously run for 56 yards and two touchdowns while passing for 129 yards and another score to Jadon Reno at Oakdale.
“He’s a big time runner, but he throws the ball well enough to make you respect it,” Tilson said. “We have to be very sound defensively in the run game.”
Running back Samuel Proffitt, described by Tilson as Jellico’s best athlete, has yet to appear on this year’s game film to Tilson’s knowledge. Junior receiver and outside linebacker Carter Terry also gives Baird an option in the Blue Devils’ offense, which balances between spread looks and the I-formation.
Grayson Collins and the North Greene offense will face a three-man front against Jellico, which likes to bring pressure off the edge. Tilson anticipates a cover-3 look with a linebacker to defend the run against the Huskies’ offense.
“Grayson, his stats don’t look great, but he’s doing a great job,” Tilson said. “He’s running the ball really well, facilitating our offense … Getting back to the fundamentals and doing things correctly, last week I thought we returned back to that. We just happened to play a team that outmatched us.”
The teams make their initial playoff push from Baileyton on Friday. Homecoming activities begin at 7 p.m., followed by kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
NORTH GREENE
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Yeshua Vaught
|75
|319
|5
|Grayson Collins
|27
|134
|1
|Levi Finkle
|2
|1
|Christian Cogdill
|1
|-5
|Ryder Stover
|10
|-7
|Jake Duffy
|3
|-22
|TOTALS
|118
|420
|6
PASSING
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Grayson Collins
|14
|51
|187
|1
|4
|Jake Duffy
|2
|4
|13
|0
|0
|Isaac Gaby
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|TEAM
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|18
|59
|205
|1
|4
RECEIVING
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Jake Duffy
|4
|66
|1
|Nic Mitchell
|5
|58
|Colton Robbins
|2
|40
|Kaleb Fields
|4
|18
|Corbin Hayes
|2
|16
|Thomas Darnell
|1
|7
|TOTALS
|18
|205
|1
SCORING
|Player
|TD
|XP
|2pt
|FG
|Pts
|Yeshua Vaught
|5
|0
|1
|0
|32
|Grayson Collins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Jake Duffy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TOTALS
|7
|0
|1
|0
|44