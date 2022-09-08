090822 NG HOMECOMING COURT

The 2022 North Greene homecoming court includes (front row, left to right) seniors Grace Buchanan, Cambell Gaby, Megan Hoard, Gracie Johnson, Mikaela Johnson, Allison Martin, Sonya Wagner and Anna Weems; (middle row, left to right) freshmen Morgan Robertson, Alexis Richards and Eva Gerhardt; juniors Jessica Renfro, Zoey Potter, Rhiley Henry, Josie Graham and Brooklyn Babb; (back row, left to right) sophomores Cynthia Ozbun, Lauren Keffer, Ashley Fulton and Loren Blevins.

 PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN

