BLOUNTVILLE — North Greene has yet to throw the same lineup — or same strategy — at Cloudland more than once this season.
The latest two meetings, it hasn’t mattered. With Zoe Sanders unable to contribute, North Greene turned to its two post players.
Good call. The No. 3 seed Lady Huskies seized control in the fourth quarter and upset No. 2 Cloudland 40-34 in Tuesday’s District 1-A semifinal round at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.
The win set up a rematch between the Lady Huskies (17-15) and Hampton for the District 1-A championship. Hampton defeated Unaka 66-44 in Tuesday’s early semifinal.
Junior Haley Bailey and sophomore Hannah Miller, who missed North Greene’s 36-32 loss to Cloudland (15-9) in January with an injury, combined for 18 points — 13 in the first half.
“Haley and Hannah both gave us a ton tonight,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said. “We played the game a little different, a little different wrinkle offensively that (Cloudland) hadn’t been able to see … Proud of them for carrying out the game plan.
“When you’re able to miss (Miller) pretty much the whole year and all of a sudden she’s back and it’s almost like we’ve been doing it all year, that just tells you you’re dealing with smart kids.”
Miller had returned to the lineup when North Greene won the rematch at Roan Mountain 40-38. But Sanders also played in that game before later suffering a season-ending injury.
And unlike that game, North Greene won the battle in the paint Tuesday.
“I told them ‘why do they have to win the post battle? Why is that already set in stone?’ I challenged them,” Buchanan said.
The Lady Huskies clearly got the message. After Izabella Christman scored to open the fourth quarter and cut North Greene’s lead to 29-26, the Lady Huskies allowed just two more field goals over the next 7:30.
Seniors Sonya Wagner and Cambell Gaby took over late. Wagner’s layup broke a 24-24 tie with 2:03 in the third quarter to put the Lady Huskies up for good. After her and-one, Gaby hit another layup 33 seconds into the fourth quarter. Wagner then made a runner and a 10-foot jumper to give North Greene its largest lead with 4:32 remaining, 35-26.
Cloudland couldn’t get any closer than six points the rest of the night.
Wagner led the Lady Huskies with 12 points, and Miller had 11. Bailey and Gaby each had seven.
Ryan Turbyfill led Cloudland with 12, and her layup gave the Lady Highlanders a 22-21 lead midway through the third quarter. Grace Buchanan answered with a 3-pointer 50 seconds later, and North Greene never trailed again.
NORTH GREENE 40
CLOUDLAND 34
|NG
|9
|8
|12
|11
|—
|40
|C
|7
|9
|8
|10
|—
|34
NG (40): Sonya Wagner 12, Hannah Miller 11, Haley Bailey 7, Cambell Gaby 7, Grace Buchanan 3.
C (34): Ryan Turbyfill 12, Ella Benfield 8, Izabella Christman 8, Kendall Birchfield 6.
3-pointers: NG 2 (Bailey, Buchanan); C 3 (Birchfield 2, Turbyfill).
UP NEXT
North Greene faces Hampton on Monday for the District 1-A championship at West Ridge. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m.