Some big changes have taken place on Rebel Hill this week, most notably Shawn Jones has begun his second stint as football coach at South Greene, and by his side will be former West Greene coach Joe Case.
Case will also be the track and field coach at South Greene.
Jones had no plans of being the coach at South Greene again after holding the position from 2005 to 2015. But when Scotty Verran stepped down, Jones felt like he needed to provide some consistency to the program.
“I told coach Verran that he kind of screwed up my plans. I was content with being his assistant,” Jones said. “When he stepped down I stepped back and kind of looked at what we have done over the past two years and how successful we were. I think we felt the kids needed a little bit of consistency.
"Coach Verran was there two years and coach (Jordy) Harrison was there two years before. I felt rejuvenated again, and wanted to throw my name in the hat to be the head coach again.”
The Rebels are coming off a 10-2 season and the year prior they became the first of the four Greene County schools to advance to the third round of the playoffs.
Jones is hopeful he can keep the program moving in the same direction. With a lot of uncertainty facing all football programs across the state due the COVID-19 pandemic like no spring practice, limited summer workouts and the potential for major changes to the regular season, Jones thinks that by keeping much of the system in place the Rebels should be able to not miss a beat.
“I think it is huge for the kids to have some consistency,” he said. “We may not get to see the kids until June and there is a good chance it may not be until July that we can get together as an entire team. The kids know that nothing is going to change and we will continue to do the things that we have been doing.
"Hopefully we get to have a season, and if we do everybody is going to be rusty. Doing things this way I think we can avoid as much of that as possible.”
The now two-time coach of the Rebels thinks he has grown the past four seasons as an assistant and believes the time he has had to reflect and learn will help him has he tries to move South Greene forward.
Jones will also get some help on the sidelines by adding a veteran assistant in Case, who announced he was stepping down from West Greene earlier this week.
Case had been football coach at West Greene the past 12 seasons. He took over a program that went 3-47 in the five years prior to his arrival and took the Buffaloes to the playoffs eight times. Prior to that, West Greene had made the playoffs twice in school history.
This season, West Greene went 6-6 and lost to eventual state champion Alcoa in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
“When Coach (Mark) Greenlee and Coach (Jay) Early and myself started out, West Greene was 3-47 in the previous five years,” Case said. “We were able to average five wins a year in the 12 years I was there. We won eight county championships. I feel like my 12 years there were awesome and we had a good run. We had about 12 kids who had a chance to go play in college. I had some really good memories over those 12 years.”
A big reason Case felt the time was right to make the change had a lot to do with his family. He has two sons he wants to be able to spend more time with, and his oldest will be going into sixth grade at South Greene Middle School in the fall.
“It just kind of happened,” Case said. “I felt like the Lord was leading me that way. My son is going to be a sixth-grader at South Greene Middle. He will go on to South Greene High School, and I thought this was the right opportunity for me and my family.
"South Greene is a tradition rich program. I feel fortunate to have this opportunity. It just came about at the right time.”
Case, who has coached five state champion track athletes at West Greene, will also be starting a track and field program at South Greene. In the past, South Greene athletes have co-opted with West Greene for track, but the administration thought it was time for the Rebels to have their own team.
“South Greene will have their own team now,” Case said. “In talking with coach (Terry) Hoese and (principal) Mrs. Lori Wilhoit, they were for starting the program. I think a lot of the community is in support of starting a program at South Greene.
"A lot of these kids co-opted with me at West Greene, but I’m excited to start a fresh program. We’re going to have some really good athletes. We already have two state medalists who will be with us next year.”