AFTON — The Chuckey-Doak Black Knights erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for a 13-10 baseball win over the North Greene Huskies on Tuesday.
Chuckey-Doak sent 14 batters to the plate in the sixth to overcome an 8-5 deficit.
Dillon Shelton roped an RBI double to center field to pull Chuckey-Doak within 8-6.
Two batters later, Luke Myers lifted a fly ball to left field that dropped in for a three-run double to push the Knights ahead 9-8.
Colyer Franklin finished 3-for-3 with an RBI for Chuckey-Doak, which cranked out 10 hits.
Christian Derry was 2-for-4 with two RBI; Cadin Tullock had a home run and three RBI; Jake Hinkle had a double and two RBI; and Jordan Pruitt had a double.
The Huskies, who led 7-0 after two innings, crushed the baseball as well with nine hits, including three homers.
Damian Burns went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and five RBI; Colton Robbins was 3-for-5 with a solo homer; Seth Charlton was 2-for-4 with a solo homer; and Adam Weir had a hit.
Derry pitched the final 2 2/3 innings for the win. He gave up three hits, three runs (one earned), walked two and struck out six.
Tullock tossed 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. He gave up two hits, walked one and struck out seven.
Weir took the loss. In an inning, he gave up three hits, eight runs, walked four and struck out three.
SOFTBALL Greeneville 11 North Greene 10
Greeneville scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game 9-9 and send it to extra innings and pushed across an unearned run in the ninth for a walk-off win.
In the Greeneville seventh, Madison Carpenter pulled the Lady Devils within 9-7 with an RBI single to center field.
Lydia Darnell followed with a two-run single to center to tie it 9-9.
North Greene grabbed a 10-9 lead in the top of the eighth on a solo homer to left field by Cambell Gaby before Greeneville tied it again, 10-10, in the bottom of the frame on an RBI single to center by Stoan Rader.
With one out in the Greeneville ninth, Lauren Million was hit by a pitch, took second on a single by Leah Phillips, moved to third on a flyout and scored the winning run when Baylee Ramsey reached on an error.
Greeneville finished with 18 hits.
Kyla Jobe was 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, a homer, an RBI, a walk and scored five runs from the lead-off spot.
Carpenter was 3-for-6 with two RBI; Darnell was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI; Million was 2-for-4 with an RBI; Brynlee Jones was 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI; Rader was 2-for-5 with an RBI; and Phillips and Addie Lamons each had a hit.
Jones pitched eight innings of relief for the win. She gave up seven hits, four runs (three earned), walked one and struck out five.
Gaby finished 4-for-4 with a double, a homer and an RBI for North Greene.
Matti Phillips was 2-for-4 with homer and an RBI; Anna Weems was 2-for-4 with a double, a homer and three RBI; Loren Blevins was 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI; Heidi Harmon and Ashley Fulton each had a hit and an RBI; and Grace Buchanan had a hit.
Johnson County 3 South Greene 1
MOUNTAIN CITY — South Greene had just one hit, a single by Haven Carter.
South Greene starter Kortnei Bailey took the loss. In three innings, she gave up six hits, two runs (one earned), walked one and struck out two.
Nevaeh Davis tossed three innings of relief. She gave up three hits, a run, walked one and struck out one.
Hancock County 21 West Greene 3
MOSHEIM — Alexis Cutshall went 2-for-2 for West Greene. Hailey Ripley had a double and an RBI, Mara Reagon had a hit and an RBI, and Maddie Bryant had a hit.
SOCCER Chuckey-Doak 4 University High 0
AFTON — Chuckey-Doak ran its record to 14-2 and finished its District 1-A schedule with a 4-0 mark.
Pablo Dimas, Tyler Morrison, Ethan Grindstaff and Jesus Rojas each netted a goal.
Grindstaff, Brayden Collins and Marco Rojas each had an assist, while keeper Levi Wirt made four saves.
Greeneville 9 Volunteer 0
Greeneville improved to 13-1-3 overall and finished 5-0 in District 1-2A to win its 13th straight district title.
Brady Quillen knocked home two goals, while Brody Inscore, Aidan Inscore, Drew Shelton, Bryan Gallegos, Austin Beets and Samuel Gourley each had one.
In the Devils’ five district matches, they outscored opponents 36-0.