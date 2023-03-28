AFTON — The Chuckey-Doak Black Knights pushed across two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 10-9 walk-off win over the West Greene Buffaloes on Monday night.
Dom Atchinson lined a single to center field, stole second and took third on a groundout to get things started in the Chuckey-Doak seventh.
After Jake Hinkle and Dillon Shelton walked to load the bases, Christian Derry reached on an error that scored Atchinson to tie it 9-9.
Colyer Franklin then lined a single to left field to score Hinkle for the 10-9 walk-off win.
West Greene had taken a 9-8 lead in the top of the seventh on an RBI double by Austin Wampler.
Shelton belted a two-run homer, and Colyer and Derry each had a hit and two RBI.
Derry pitched a third of an inning for the win.
Cadin Tullock drew the start on the mound for Chuckey-Doak. In five innings, he gave up six hits, eight runs (all unearned), walked three and struck out 12.
Shelton followed with 1 2/3 innings of relief. He gave up two hits, a run, walked one and struck out two.
Wampler finished 3-for-5 with two RBI for West Greene. Jaden Gregg was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Mason McCamey had a hit and an RBI, and Conner Campbell and Maddox Garber each had a hit.
Reliever Braden McCamey took the loss on the mound. In two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs (one earned), walked four and struck out two.
Greeneville 6 Cherokee 2
Colton Richards pitched six strong innings for the win and Carson Quillen crushed a solo homer for Greeneville.
Richards gave up four hits, two runs, walked two and struck out eight.
Will Harmon pitched a scoreless seventh, striking out one.
Carson Norris was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Greeneville. Kobe Mundy and Parker Shipley each had a double, and Maddox Bishop had a hit.
North Greene 11 Unaka 0
BAILEYTON — North Greene’s Tyler Britton tossed a no-hitter. In six innings, he walked two and struck out 12.
North Greene cranked out 11 hits. Seth Charlton was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Adam Weir was 2-for-3 with three RBI, Damian Burns was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI, Isaac Gaby was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Don Stansfield was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI, and Jake Duffy had a hit.
SOFTBALL Grainger 6 South Greene 3
Despite the season-opening loss, South Greene’s Allison Penley went 2-for-4.
Whitney Reaves had a hit and an RBI, and Keasley Hankins had a hit.
Kaylee Whitson took the loss in the circle. In six innings, she gave up nine hits, six runs (five earned), walked two and struck out five.
Jefferson County 7 Greeneville 4
Greeneville’s Lauren Million went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Kyla Jone was 2-for-4 with a double, and Madison Carpenter was 2-for-4.
Brynlee Jones took the loss in the circle. In four innings, she gave up six hits, five runs (two earned) and walked four.
Jamie Jackson tossed three innings of relief. She gave up two hits, two runs (one earned), walked none and struck out two.
North Greene 9 West Greene 1
MOSHEIM — North Greene’s Cambell Gaby went the distance in the circle for the win.
In five innings, Gaby gave up two hits, a run, walked none and struck out 11.
Haley Bailey went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI for North Greene. Gaby was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI.
TENNIS
Knights Sweep
The Chuckey-Doak Black Knights swept the West Greene Buffaloes on Monday, winning the boys match 6-3 and the girls match 5-4.
In boys singles, Chuckey-Doak's Brantley Campell defeated Ethan Turner 8-1 at No. 1, Jose Menendez defeated Austin Miller at 8-1 at No. 2, Kyle Malone defeated Gavin Wilhoit 8-3 at No. 3, Vinnie Sanocki defeated Joe Bradley 6-0 at No. 4, West Greene's Noah Miller defeated Edwin Renfro 8-1 at No. 5, and Shane Wilhoit defeated Logan Hilton 9-7 at No. 6.
In boys doubles, West Greene's Turner and Gavin Wilhoit defeated Malone and Sanocki 7-5 at No. 1. Chuckey-Doak's Campbell and Renfro defeated Austin Miller and Noah Miller 8-3 at No. 2, and Menendez and Hilton defeated Matthew Dykes and Christian Timmer 8-0 at No. 3.
In girls singles, Chuckey-Doak's Kaydin Murvin defeated Emilie Cinnamon 8-3 at No. 2, Alexia Innis defeated Bre Ellis 6-0 at No. 3 and Marta Syniavska defeated Shaylan Walker 6-0 at No. 6. West Greene's Kinsley Ellenburg defeated Heidi Buch 8-6 at No. 1, Aurora Santos defeated Cassie Barwick 8-6 at No. 4 and Megan Hinkle defeated Alyssa Gaby 8-3 at No. 5.
In girls doubles, Chuckey-Doak's Buch and Murvin defeated Ellenburg and Ellis 9-8 (7-5) at No. 1, and Gaby and Subhi Das defeated Halie Lambert and Kearston Block 9-7 at No. 6. West Greene's Cinnamon and Santos defeated Innis and Barwick 9-7.