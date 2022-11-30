AFTON — Chuckey-Doak’s seniors stepped up when it mattered most Tuesday night.
Cadin Tullock and Dillon Shelton took over in the fourth quarter, helping the Black Knights take a 73-67 win over University High.
Tullock, who led the Black Knights (6-1) with 26 points, made four baskets and a pair of free throws during the finale frame. He finished 6-of-9 at the foul line and scored 12 first-half points.
Shelton scored eight of his 10 points in the fourth, including a 4-of-5 effort at the charity stripe. Chuckey-Doak trailed 50-49 after the third quarter before its 24-point eruption.
Christian Derry finished with 15 points, also hitting double figures in the first half, while Isaiah Treadway had 11. Ethan Grindstaff added seven points, and Brock Rush four.
AJ Murphy went 15-of-19 at the foul line and led the Buccaneers with 27 points. Andrew Cole hit from 3-point range three times to finish with 15 points.
NORTH GREENE 73 HANCOCK COUNTY 43
North Greene’s boys improved to 5-3 with the 30-point win over Hancock County.
The Huskies turned their early 21-10 lead into a 48-16 cushion by halftime, taking a 64-27 lead to the final period.
North Greene entertains county rival South Greene on Friday.
GIRLS CHUCKEY-DOAK 52 UNIVERSITY HIGH 20
Nothing flashy, just a balanced scoring effort for Chuckey-Doak’s girls.
Six players scored in the first quarter, as the Lady Black Knights (4-3) jumped ahead 15-1 and then 32-9 at the half. By the end, 10 players had made their ways into the scoring column.
Faith Yokley and Taliah Johnson scored eight points apiece to lead Chuckey-Doak, with Hayleigh Hensley returning to the lineup and adding seven points.
Bri Lowe, who hit Chuckey-Doak’s lone 3-pointer during the fourth quarter, matched Adyson Ripley and Saniah Atchison with six points. Courtnee Jones added four points, and Kennedy Brown three while Hayleigh Taylor and Tavyn Southerland had two apiece.
Chuckey-Doak travels to Unaka on Thursday.
NORTH GREENE 61 HANCOCK COUNTY 27
BAILEYTON — With only seven players available, North Greene still cruised to victory Tuesday night at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium.
Four of the players scored in double figures, led by a 15-point effort from Grace Buchanan. The senior knocked down one 3-pointer in each quarter for North Greene (3-5).
Sonya Wagner and Cambell Gaby added 13 points apiece, while Haley Bailey added 12 and Ella Head scored eight.
Wagner hit from 3-point range in her seven-point first quarter, during which Bailey and Gaby each added two field goals. North Greene led 20-7 after one quarter and 28-13 at the half before taking a 50-21 lead to the fourth.
Gaby scored nine points in the third quarter, three field goals and three foul shots, and Head made two 3-pointers in the game.
Raegan Collins hit an early triple and led the Lady Indians with 12 points.