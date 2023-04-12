The Chuckey-Doak Black Knights and South Greene Rebels split a tennis match at the Greeneville-Greene County Tennis Center on Tuesday with Chuckey-Doak winning the boys match 6-3 and South Greene winning the girls match 6-3.
In boys singles, South Greene’s Daniel Worley defeated Logan Hilton 8-6 at No. 1, South Greene’s Avery Good defeated Edwin Renfro 8-6 at No. 2 and South Greene’s Nick Turner defeated Briley Chapman 8-4 at No. 3.
In boys doubles, Chuckey-Doak’s Hilton and Renfro defeated Worley and Good 6-3 at No. 1.
Chuckey-Doak won all other matches by forfeit.
In girls singles, South Greene’s Morgan Mysinger defeated Heidi Buch 6-0 at No. 1, South Greene’s Macey Waddell defeated Kaydin Murvin 6-0 at No. 2, South Greene’s Riley Gregg defeated Alexia Innis 8-2 at No. 3, Chuckey-Doak’s Alyssa Gaby defeated Lindsey Howlett 8-5 at No. 4, South Greene’s Taylor Rowe defeated Subhi Das 9-8 (9-7) at No. 5 and South Greene’s Katelyn Casteel defeated Marta Syniavska 8-6 at No. 6.
In girls doubles, South Greene’s Mysinger and Waddell defeated Buch and Murvin 6-0 at No. 1, Chuckey-Doak’s Innis and Gaby defeated Gregg and Howlett 9-8 (9-7) at No. 2 and Chuckey-Doak’s Das and Syniavska defeated Rowe and Casteel 6-1 at No. 3.
SOCCER Chuckey-Doak 2 University 1, SO
JOHNSONVILLE — Chuckey-Doak got shootout goals from Rio Little, Ethan Grindstaff, Nic Fugate, Jesus Rojas and Jonny Brenes to run its record to 10-0.
Grindstaff tied the match 1-1 with a goal in the 70th minute to force extra time and then the shootout.
Chuckey-Doak keeper Levi Wirt had two saves.
West Greene 2 Northview Academy 1
KODAK — Nic Horner scored twice on penalty kicks – one in each half – as West Greene improved to 4-2.
West Greene keeper Hunter Gregg had five saves.
Greeneville 3 Unicoi County 0
Greeneville got goals from Brady Quillen, Spencer Robinson and Simon Holt to run its record to 8-1-2. Drew Shelton assisted on all three goals.
BASEBALL Knox Catholic 6 Greeneville 2
KNOXVILLE — Knox Catholic’s Daniel Parris tossed a three-hitter as Greeneville lost its first game of the season.
In his seven innings, Parris walked none and struck out 12.
Greeneville (15-1) pushed across its two runs in the top of the seventh. Parker Shipley led off with a single and Carson Quillen followed with a home run to center field.
Colton Richards drew the start for Greeneville and took the loss. In 3 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, walked two and struck out two.
West Greene 5 Johnson County 4
MOSHEIM — Mason McCamey tossed the final two innings to earn the save and also went 2-for-3 with a double.
In his two innings, McCamey gave up three hits, three runs (one earned), walked none and struck out four.
Braden McCamey drew the start for West Greene and pitched three innings for the win. He gave up two hits, a run, walked one and struck out two.
West Greene’s Jhonen Bath was 2-for-2 with an RBI, Jaden Gregg was 1-for-2 with two RBI, Judson Higgins was 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly and an RBI, Maddox Garber was 1-for-1 with an RBI, and Dylan Dodson was 1-for-2.
Lakeway Christian 7 North Greene 0
MORRISTOWN — Lakeview Christian’s Jed Bates and Brock Mauk combined on the shutout.
Bates drew the start and pitched five innings for the win. He gave up three hits, walked none and struck out seven.
Mauk worked the final two frames. He gave up three hits, walked none and struck out one.
Aiden Halley got the start for North Greene and took the loss. In 5 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs (two earned), walked none and struck out two.
North Greene’s Seth Charlton was 2-for-3, while Colton Robbins had a double.
North Greene committed five errors.
South Greene 15 Happy Valley 3
ELIZABETHTON — South Greene scored 11 runs in the fifth inning for the run-rule win.
South Greene’s Alec Jones was 2-for-3 with a double, and Dustin Crum had a double and an RBI.
Crum also went the distance on the mound for the win. In five innings, he gave up three hits, walked two and struck out eight. All three Happy Valley runs were unearned.
SOFTBALL North Greene 10 West Greene 0
BAILEYTON — Cambell Gaby tossed a one-hitter and Anna Weems homered as North Greene improved to 8-2 with the run-rule win in five innings.
Gaby walked none and struck out 10.
Weems finished 2-for-2 with a double, the homer and three RBI. Gaby was 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBI, and Matti Phillips was 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored from the lead-off spot.
Haley Baley and Fulton each had a hit and an RBI for North Greene.
Alexis Cutshall had West Greene’s lone hit.
Greeneville 16 Jefferson County 4
DANDRIDGE — Greeneville cranked out 16 hits and Leah Phillips went the distance in the circle for the win.
Greeneville’s Stoan Rader went 4-for-5 with a double and four RBI from the N0. 9 hole, while Kyla Jobe was 3-for-6 with three doubles and three RBI from the lead-off spot.
Madison Carpenter was 2-for-5 with three RBI, Trudi Aiken was 2-for-4 with two RBI, Lydia Darnell was 2-for-5, Lauren Million had a double and an RBI, Brynlee Jones had a hit and an RBI, and Phillips had a hit.
In her seven innings in the circle, Phillips gave up four hits, walked four and struck out 12. Three of Jefferson County’s four runs were earned.
South Greene 8 H
appy Valley 5
ELIZABETHTON — Paisley Brobeck went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and two RBI as South Greene evened its record at 3-3.
Katie Willett was 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI, Kortnei Bailey was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Nevaeh Davis was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Keasley Hankins had a double and an RBI, Haven Carter had a hit an an RBI, and Whitney Reaves had a hit.
Kaylee Whitson went the distance in the circle for the win. She gave up nine hits, walked one and struck out one. Two of Whitson’s five runs were earned.