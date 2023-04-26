After being honored on senior day, Greeneville’s two seniors – Parker Shipley and Caden Fillers – combined with freshman Will Harmon to pitch the Greene Devils to a 4-2 win over Lakeway Christian on Tuesday at Dale Alexander Field.
Shipley, who signed to continue his career at Division I Radford University in Virginia earlier in the day, drew the start and pitched five innings for the win. The left-hander gave up five hits, a run, walked one and struck out five.
Harmon followed with a hitless, scoreless inning. He walked one.
And Fillers closed in the seventh. He gave up two hits, a run, walked none and struck out one.
Greeneville’s Maddox Bishop had a hit and two RBI. Carson Quillen had a double, and Shipley, Kobe Mundy and Corbin Cannon each had a hit.
North Greene 10 West Greene 0
BAILEYTON — North Greene’s Aiden Halley went the distance in the Huskies’ run-rule win in six innings.
Halley gave up four hits, walked one and struck out one.
North Greene’s Tanner Sexton was 2-for-3 with two RBI, while Isaac Gaby was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Adam Weir was 2-for-4, Colton Robbins had a hit and an RBI, and Jake Duffy had a hit.
Austin Wampler, Jaden Gregg, Dylan Dodson and Conner Campbell each had a hit for West Greene.
SOFTBALL Chuckey-Doak 8 South Greene 0
AFTON — Behind a three-hit shutout from Makayla Ramsey, Chuckey-Doak clinched the District 1-2A regular season championship and the No. 1 seed in the district tournament.
In Ramsey’s seven innings in the circle, she walked none and struck out 10.
Chuckey-Doak’s Hayleigh Taylor went 4-for-4 with a double and double and an RBI, while Saniah Atchison was 2-for-4 with two RBI and three stolen bases.
Ramsey was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Hailey Williamson was 2-for-4.
Kortnei Bailey, Haven Carter and Madison Penley each had a hit for South Greene.
North Greene 4 Unaka 0
ELIZABETHTON — North Greene’s Cambell Gaby tossed a three-hit shutout, walking one and striking out eight.
North Greene’s Haley Bailey went 2-for-3 with two RBI, and Paysli Randolph was 2-for-3. Matti Phillips had a double, Gaby had a hit and an RBI, Anna Weems had a hit and Loren Blevins had a hit.