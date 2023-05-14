BRISTOL — The Greeneville Greene Devils lost the Region 1-3A baseball championship on Sunday afternoon, but punched their ticket to the sectionals with a win on Sunday night.
After falling 9-2 to Tennessee High in the title game in the afternoon, the Devils defeated Sullivan East 10-0 in an elimination game to reach the sectionals.
Greeneville improves to 30-3, which ties the Devils’ 2017 and 2019 teams for most wins in a season in program history.
In the 10-0 win over Sullivan East, Greeneville’s Carson Quillen pitched a one-hitter in the six-inning, run-rule game. He walked none and struck out seven.
Greeneville’s Kobe Mundy homered, and Colton Richards went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Maddox Bishop was 2-for-3; Carson Norris, Eli House and Noah Murray each had a hit and two RBI; Parker Shipley and Quillen had a hit and an RBI; and Corbin Cannon had a hit.
In the 9-2 loss to Tennessee High in the championship game, Shipley drew the start on the mound and lasted just two innings. The left-hander gave up seven hits, four runs, walked three and struck out five.
Bishop went 3-for-4 and Mundy was 2-for-2 for Greeneville. Quillen had a double and an RBI, and Cannon and Richards each had a hit.
Region 1-A North Greene 20 Hancock County 3
North Greene cranked out 18 hits and punched its ticket to the sectionals with the Region 1-A runner-up finish on Saturday.
North Greene’s Adam Weir went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and five RBI. Tanner Sexton was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI; Isaac Gaby was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI; Colton Robbins was 2-for-2 with two doubles and three RBI; Don Stansfield was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI; Seth Charlton was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI; Jason Britton was 2-for-4 with a double; and Jake Duffy had a hit and an RBI.
Sexton went the distance on the mound in the five-inning, run-rule win. He gave up five hits, walked one and struck out five. Two of Hancock County’s runs were earned.
North Greene, now 13-16, will open its sectional series at Coalfield with a doubleheader at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Region 1-2A Johnson County 5 West Greene 3
BLUFF CITY — West Greene ended its season with the loss in an elimination game on Friday.
West Greene, which finishes 14-16, got a solo home run from Jaden Gregg and a hit and two RBI from Dylan Dodson. Judson Higgins and Mason McCamey each had a hit.
West Greene’s Braden McCamey drew the start on the mound and too the loss. In 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, walked six and struck out two.
Austin Wampler followed with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. He gave up three hits, walked two and struck out three.