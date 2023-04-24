The Greeneville Greene Devils went 3-0 in the Buddy Hawk Classic over the weekend, defeating Union County 3-1 on Friday, defeating Boyd Buchanan 13-2 on Saturday morning, and defeating Coalfield 4-3 on Saturday afternoon to run their record to 22-2.
In the 3-1 win over Union County, Greeneville’s Carson Quillen pitched a one-hitter. He walked one and struck out six. Union County’s run was unearned.
Quillen also went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Eli House had a hit and an RBI, and Maddox Bishop, Colton Richards and Noah Murray each had a hit.
In the 13-2 win over Boyd Buchanan, Greeneville’s Will Harmon went the distance on the mound in the five-inning game. He gave up five hits, two runs, walked none and struck out one.
Greeneville cranked out 13 hits.
Bishop was 4-for-4 with a double and four RBI, while Corbin Cannon was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI.
Quillen and Richards each had a double and two RBI, Murray had a hit and an RBI, and Parker Shipley, House and Kobe Mundy each had a hit.
In the 4-3 win over Coalfield, Greeneville walked off with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Cannon led off the frame with a single to center field and scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Richards to tie it 3-3.
Bishop, who had followed Cannon with a walk, then scored on a passed ball with two out for the game-winning run.
Shipley pitched three innings of relief for the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, walked two and struck out five.
Caden Fillers drew the start for Greeneville and tossed four innings. He gave up three hits, a run, walked three and struck out three.
Cannon finished 2-for-3 with an RBI. Carson Norris had a double, and Bishop, Quillen, Richards and House each had a hit.
Chuckey-Doak 7 North Greene 6
On Saturday in the Buddy Hawk Classic, Chuckey-Doak’s Dillon Shelton went 3-for-3 with four RBI, including a game-winning solo home run in the top of the seventh inning that broke a 6-6 tie. He also had a double.
Cadin Tullock was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Gavin Crum tossed three innings of hitless, scoreless relief for the win. He walked two and struck out two.
Hampton 17 West Greene 15
West Greene rallied for five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning but came up short in the five-inning game on Friday in the Buddy Hawk Classic.
West Greene had 13 hits, all singles. Braden McCamey was 3-for-3 with four RBI, Maddox Garber was 3-for-4 with two RBI, Austin Wampler and Conner Campbell each went 2-for-3 with two RBI, Judson Higgins and Jacob Greene each had a hit and an RBI, and Ethan Carpenter had a hit.
Chuckey-Doak 6 Cocke County 5
Chuckey-Doak pushed across an unearned run in the bottom of the eighth inning for the win on Friday in the Buddy Hawk Classic.
Gage Crum walked and moved to second when Jordan Pruitt reached on an error.
Gavin Crum followed with a single to right field, and Gage Crum scored the winning run on an error by Cocke County’s right fielder.
Chuckey-Doak’s Christian Derry went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI, Dillon Shelton was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Cadin Tullock was 2-for-4 with a double, and Luke Myers had a hit.
Volunteer 12 Chuckey-Doak 1
Tullock had a hit and an RBI as Chuckey-Doak finished the Buddy Hawk Classic with a loss on Saturday.
Shelton, Derry, Colyer Franklin and Isaiah Treadway each had a hit for the Black Knights.
Volunteer 6 North Greene 5
North Greene’s Tyler Britton had a double and two RBI, and Colton Robbins had a double and an RBI in the Buddy Hawk Classic on Friday night.
Seth Charlton had a hit and an RBI, and Jake Duffy, Adam Weir and Tanner Sexton each had a hit.
Cocke County 9 North Greene 4
Isaac Gaby went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Sexton was 2-for-3 and Damian Burns had a hit and two RBI for North Greene in the Buddy Hawk Classic on Saturday.
Duffy, Weir and Britton each had a hit.
Mason Smith was a bright spot on the mound for North Greene. He tossed 2 2/3 hitless, scoreless innings of relief, walked none and struck out four.
Cherokee 11 South Greene 1
South Greene’s Dustin Crum homered and Alec Jones had a double in the Buddy Hawk Classic on Saturday.
Claiborne 19 South Greene 0
Conner Race and Gavin Boyle had South Greene’s only two hits on Saturday.
Maryville Christian 8 South Greene 5
On Friday, Race had a triple, and Crum and Seth Franklin each had a hit and an RBI for South Greene.
SOFTBALL Chuckey-Doak 6 Johnson County 4
Chuckey-Doak scored twice in the ninth inning for the win on Friday, first on an RBI triple by Saniah Atchison and then on a sacrifice bunt by Emmie Tipton.
Atchison was 2-for-4 with the triple, a home run and three RBI, while Hailey Foshie was 2-for-4 with a double.
Chuckey-Doak’s Makayla Ramsey went the distance in the circle. In her nine innings, she gave up eight hits, walked two and struck out five.