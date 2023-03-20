The Greeneville Greene Devils cranked out 10 hits, worked seven walks and stole 15 bases en route to an 11-1 win over the Grainger Grizzlies on Monday at Dale Alexander Field.
The 11 runs are a season-high for Greeneville, now 6-0.
Eli House went 2-for-3 with three RBI for Greeneville, while Corbin Cannon was 2-for-3 with a double and Parker Shipley was 2-for-3.
Carson Norris had a hit and an RBI while walking three times. Maddox Bishop, Colton Richards and Will Harmon each had a hit.
Norris stole four bases, Richards and Shipley each had three, and Bishop, Cannon, Jayden Deeble, Kobe Mundy and Carson Quillen each had one.
Richards drew the start on the mound and pitched four innings for the win. He gave up seven hits, a run, walked none and struck out six.
Harmon tossed a hitless, scoreless fifth. He walked one and struck out one.
NORTH GREENE 19
HAPPY VALLEY 1
ELIZABETHTON — Seth Charlton went 3-for-5 with a double and five RBI, and Damian Burns went 2-for-5 with a double and four RBI as the North Greene Huskies improved to 2-1.
North Greene broke open a 4-1 game with 15 runs in the sixth inning.
The Huskies finished with 12 hits. Isaac Gaby was 3-for-5 with two stolen bases and three runs scored from the lead-off spot. Adam Weir had a hit and three RBI, Colton Robbins and Tanner Sexton each had a hit and two RBI, and Jake Duffy had a hit.
The Huskies stole 11 bases. In addition to Gaby's two, Charlton, Duffy and Sexton each had two, and Jaiden Bailey, Robbins and Mason Smith each had one.
Sexton went the distance on the mound for the win. In six innings, he gave up two hits, walked three and struck out seven. Happy Valley's lone run was unearned.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 11
JOHNSON COUNTY 0
AFTON — Christian Derry went 3-for-4 with two home runs and six RBI, and Cadin Tullock tossed a two-hitter as Chuckey-Doak improved to 2-1 with the run-rule win in six innings.
In his six innings, Tullock walked three and struck out 11.
Chuckey-Doak had 10 hits. Tullock was 2-for-3 with two RBI, three stolen bases and three runs scored from the lead-off spot.
Jake Hinkle went 2-for-4 with a double, Jacob Ferguson had a double, Dillon Shelton was 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Jordan Pruitt was 1-for-2 with four stolen bases and three runs scored.
SOFTBALL
ELIZABETHTON 12
GREENEVILLE 5
ELIZABETHTON — Greeneville shortstop Kyla Jobe went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, a sacrifice fly and five RBI from the lead-off spot.
Stoan Rader was 2-for-3 with a double for the Lady Devils, who led 4-0 in the second inning but fell to 2-4. Lauren Million and Leah Phillips each had a hit.
TENNIS
Knights Sweep
Chuckey-Doak defeated North Greene 6-3 in boys and 9-0 in girls.
In boys singles, Chuckey-Doak's Brantley Campbell defeated Corbin Hayes 8-4, Kyle Malone defeated Walker Hayes 8-6, Vinnie Sanocki defeated Ben Rowe 6-0, Logan Hilton defeated Aaron McLain 8-4, and North Greene's Luke Light defeated Briley Chapman 6-1.
In boys doubles, Campbell and Malone defeated Hayes and Hayes 6-2, and Sanocki and Hilton defeated Rowe and McLain 6-2.
In girls singles, Chuckey-Doak's Heidi Buch defeated Riley Stone 8-4, Kaydin Murvin defeated Allison Martin 8-2, Alexia Innis defeated Kelsie Smith 6-0, Cassie Barwick defeated Megan Smith 6-0, Alyssa Gaby defeated Cynthia Ozbun 6-2 and Subhi Das defeated Alexis Richards 8-3.
In girls doubles, Buch and Murvin defeated Stone and Martin 8-1, Innis and Barwick defeated Smith and Smith 6-2, and Gaby and Das defeated Ozbun and Richards 6-2.