Behind a three-hitter from sophomore Carson Quillen, the Greeneville Greene Devils defeated the Science Hill Hilltoppers 3-1 in a game between top-ranked baseball programs on Saturday at Dale Alexander Field.
Greeneville, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, wraps up its regular season schedule with a 25-2 record. Science Hill, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, falls to 26-4.
In Quillen’s seven innings, he walked two and struck out seven. Science Hill’s lone run came on a home run by Nate Conner in the first inning.
Greeneville scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly from Carson Norris and a two-run double from Eli House.
Quillen had a single for the Devils, who had just two hits.
South Greene 5 West Greene 0
Dustin Crum tossed a three-hitter, walking two and striking out three, as South Greene shut out District 1-2A front-runner West Greene.
South Greene’s Conner Race and Jacob Susong each went 2-for-4, while Alec Jones and Seth Franklin each had a hit.
Judson Higgins, Austin Wampler and Kaven Greene each had a hit for West Greene.
West Greene starter Mason McCamey took the loss. In three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs (one earned), walked six and struck out one.
Braden McCamey followed with three innings of relief. He gave up two hits, two unearned runs, walked none and struck out five.
SOFTBALL Tiny Day Tournament Greeneville 1-3
The Greeneville Lady Devils went 1-3 in the Tiny Day/Red Edmonds softball tournament drastically cut short by inclement weather.
All games on Thursday and the semifinals and championship games on Sunday were washed out.
Greeneville defeated Unaka 5-3 in its first game on Friday.
Leah Phillips pitched five innings for the win. She gave up four hits, three runs, walked one and struck out seven.
Greeneville’s Madison Carpenter went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI, while Stoan Rader was 2-for-2 with a double. Lydia Darnell had a double and an RBI, and Kyla Jobe, and Lauren Million each had a single.
In Greeneville’s second game on Friday, West Ridge walked off with a 3-1 win.
Phillips took the loss. In 5 1/3 innings, she gave up five hits, three runs (two earned), walked two and struck out five.
Million had a double for Greeneville, while Jobe, Darnell, Brynlee Jones and Rader each had a single.
Greeneville lost its first game on Saturday 10-2 to David Crockett.
Darnell had a double for the Lady Devils, while Jones had a hit and two RBI. Jobe and Carpenter each had a hit.
Greeneville dropped its second game on Saturday 6-5 to Sullivan East.
Jones went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI for Greeneville. Million was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Jobe had a triple, and Darnell, Trudi Aiken, Katie Widener and Baylee Ramsey each had a hit.
Jamie Jackson took the loss in the circle. In four innings, she gave up three hits, six runs (four earned), walked one and struck out four.
North Greene 1-1
The North Greene Lady Huskies defeated the Chuckey-Doak Lady Knights 7-5 in the Tiny Day/Red Edmonds tourney on Friday.
North Greene starter Paysli Randolph pitched four innings for the win. She gave up three hits, five unearned runs, walked none and struck out two.
Cambell Gaby tossed a perfect fifth for the save, striking out three.
North Greene’s Matti Phillips went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI. Gaby and Haley Bailey each went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Heidi Harmon and Abby Parker each had a hit for the Lady Huskies.
North Greene dropped its second game 5-0 to West Ridge on Friday. Bailey had the only hit for the Lady Huskies.
West Greene 0-2
The West Greene Lady Buffaloes lost its first game on Saturday 9-3 to Unaka.
West Greene’s Alissa Lawson was 2-for-2 with an RBI, while Mara Reagon was 1-for-2 with an RBI.
West Greene lost its second game on Saturday 7-3 to Jefferson County.
The Lady Buffs’ Hayley Arnold had a double and two RBI, Lawson had a hit and an RBI, and Addison Petters had a hit.
SOCCER Tennessee High 2 Chuckey-Doak 1
Ethan Grindstaff had Chuckey-Doak’s lone goal off an assist from Jesus Rojas on Thursday.
Chuckey-Doak keeper Levi Wirt had five saves.