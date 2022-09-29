Dobyns-Bennett swept Greeneville in boys and girls bowling in the season openers for both schools on Wednesday.
In boys, Dobyns-Bennett won 23-0 behind Peyton Keesee’s historical 300 and Blake McReynolds’ 378. Greeneville was paced by Trey Gudger’s 189 and Thomas Froburg’s 160.
Dobyns-Bennett followed that with a 20-3 victory. Nathan Frazier led the Indians with a 243, followed by Alex Nelson’s 236. Jayden Key’s 180 and Trey Gudger’s 173 were tops for Greeneville.
In girls, Dobyns-Bennett collected a 20-3 win followed by a 16-7 win. Abby Jay Jardinez had games of 170 and 206 for the Lady Indians, while Alexis Marante had a 164 and Gwendolyn Marion had a 124 for the Lady Greene Devils.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL DUGGER 22 GREENEVILLE 16
ELIZABETHTON — The T.A. Dugger Cyclones scored late in the fourth quarter to win on Wednesday night.
Taran Claridy ran for 99 yards on 19 carries. His 2-yard touchdown and 2-point conversion gave the Devils an 8-0 lead after one quarter.
T.A. Dugger took a 15-8 lead in the second quarter, before Yordan Gomez-Mills went 2 yards for a touchdown and then a 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter. Gomez-Mills, who made five tackles and caught two passes for 36 yards, gave the Greene Devils a 16-15 lead before the Cyclones responded.
Cole Smith went 4-of-6 passing for 55 yards. Defensively, Jack Lister posted a team-high 5 1/2 tackles, while Hayden Moore made 3 1/2.
Greeneville takes on Sullivan Heights at Burley Stadium on Oct. 6.