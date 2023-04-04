BAILEYTON — The North Greene Lady Huskies ran their record to 6-0 with a 6-1 win over the South Greene Lady Rebels on Monday.
Cambell Gaby pitched 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for the win. She gave up a hit, walked none and struck out seven.
North Greene starter Matti Phillips pitched 2 2/3 innings, gave up three hits, an unearned run, walked two and struck out three.
Paisley Randolph closed with a scoreless seventh.
Anna Weems went 3-for-4 with a triple and three runs scored for North Greene. Gaby was 2-for-4 with a solo home run and scored three runs, and Haley Bailey had a double and four RBI.
Phillips, Loren Blevins and Randolph each had a hit for the Lady Huskies.
South Greene’s Kaylee Whitson took the loss in the circle. In six innings, she gave up nine hits, walked two and struck out six. Four of North Greene’s six runs were earned.
Paisley Brobeck was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for South Greene, while Kortnei Bailey and Whitson each had a hit.
Happy Valley 6 West Greene 4
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Buffaloes couldn’t overcome four errors and three unearned runs in the loss.
West Greene’s Alissa Lawson was 2-for-3 with an RBI, a walk, three stolen bases and two runs scored from the lead-off spot.
Mara Reagon was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Hayley Arnold and Hope Sexton each had a hit and an RBI, and Alexis Cutshall and Hailey Ripley each had a hit.
BASEBALL Chuckey-Doak 9 South Greene 2
AFTON — Chuckey-Doak’s Cadin Tullock went the distance on the mound and was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, an RBI, a walk and three runs scored from the lead-off spot.
In his seven innings on the mound, Tullock gave up four hits, walked two and struck out 11. One of South Greene’s two runs was earned.
Batting in the No. 2 hole behind Tullock, Jake Hinkle went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored.
Chuckey-Doak cleanup hitter Christian Derry was 2-for-4 with three RBI. Gavin Crum and Dom Atchinson each had a hit.
Hampton 8 North Greene 6
BAILEYTON — Hampton scored six runs in the second inning for a 7-0 lead and held off the Huskies.
In the six-run second, Hampton got an RBI single from Chance Point, a two-run single from Brody Hicks, a two-run single from Jayden Kuhn and an RBI double from Elisha Henson.
Hampton starter Josh Whitson pitched six innings for the win. He gave up eight hits, six runs (three earned), walked three and struck out 12.
North Greene’s Tyler Britton went the distance in taking the loss. In seven innings, he gave up eight hits, walked three and struck out one. Six of Hampton’s eight runs were earned.
North Greene’s Damian Burns was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Colton Robbins was 2-for-4 with a triple, Tanner Sexton had a hit and two RBI, Isaac Gaby had a hit an an RBI, and Seth Charlton and Britton each had a hit.
West Greene 13 Happy Valley 3
ELIZABETHTON — West Greene cranked out 12 hits. Austin Wampler was 3-for-6 with three RBI, Braden McCamey was 3-for-5 with two RBI, Mason McCamey had a hit and two RBI, Conner Campbell had a hit an an RBI, Judson Higgins had a double, and Jaden Gregg, Dylan Dodson and Jhonen Bath each had a hit.
Wampler drew the start on the mound and pitched five innings for the win. He gave up a hit, two runs (one earned), walked five and struck out six.
Campbell followed with a hitless, scoreless inning. He walked one and struck out one.
SOCCER Knights Take 2
Chuckey-Doak defeated Daniel Boone 2-1 on Monday and Sullivan East 9-0 on Friday.
In the 2-1 win over Daniel Boone, Chuckey-Doak (7-0) got goals from Marco Rojas and Ethan Wagers, and assists from Derek Tarlton and Rio Little.
Keeper Levi Wirt had two saves for the Black Knights.
In the 9-0 win over Sullivan East, Chuckey-Doak got two goals each from Wagers and Jesus Rojas, and one each from Luca Mazzella, Ethan Grindstaff, Nic Fugate, Little and Jonny Brenes.
Grindstaff and Marco Rojas each had two assists. Brayden Collins, Jose Menendez and Little each had one.
TENNIS Chuckey-Doak Splits
Chuckey-Doak split a non-district match with Morristown East on Monday, winning 6-3 in boys and falling 4-5 in girls.
In boys singles, Chuckey-Doak’s Jose Menendez, Vinnie Sanocki and Logan Hilton each had wins.
In boys doubles, Chuckey-Doak got wins from Brantley Campbell and Menendez, Kyle Malone and Sanocki, and Edwin Renfro and Hilton.
In girls singles, Chuckey-Doak’s Heidi Buch, Kaydin Murvin and Lexi Innis each had wins.
Chuckey-Doak’s Cassie Barwick and Marta Syniavska teamed for a doubles win.
TRACK & FIELD Devils, Lady Devils Have Strong Showing
Most events in the Tri-Cities Classic on Saturday at Science Hill were contested into a very strong headwind.
However, with 28 personal best performances and a new school record, the Greeneville Devils and Lady Devils proved they could overcome adverse conditions.
Thirty-three teams from Tennessee and Virginia were registered.
J.J. Durbin provided the most excitement for the day with his discus throw of 151-3, eclipsing a school record that has not been surpassed for 46 years. The previous record of 145-10 was set by Dana Snyder in 1977 and tied by Evan Grooms in 2017. Durbin’s throw placed third in the meet.
Jayquan Price had the highest boys finish on the day, placing second in the triple jump at 41-5.25. The pole vaulting duo of Hunter Ratliff and Jacob Moore finished third and fourth with vaults of 10-6 and 10-0 respectively.
Amari Maddox placed sixth in the 300 hurdles and seventh in the 110 hurdles. The boys 4X100m relay of Price, Maddox, Darrien Humphries and Thomas Lollar took the third place medal in a time of 44.69. Ronan Johnson placed fifth in the triple jump. Morgan Leach was eighth in the 800m run and the boys 4x800m relay took sixth place.
Olivia McClintock again proved to be the fastest girl on the track by winning the 100m dash in 12.95 seconds. The girls 4x800m relay team of Darla Kammerdiener, Riley Castro, Susan Mulhollen and Reese Williams took third in a time of 11:10.14. The 4x400m relay placed seventh to round out the scoring for the girls.
Greeneville will compete Saturday at Farragut.