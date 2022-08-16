JEFFERSON CITY — Dougie Fezell shot four-under-par on Monday, leading the Greeneville golf team past Jefferson County 162-176 at Patriot Hills Golf Club.
Fezell shot a medalist round of 32, while Gavin Sells carded a 38 followed by Tyler Brown (41) and TJ Coles (51).
The Lady Devils came up short 93-110. Lindy Carter (49) and Cora Broyles (61) made up the Lady Devils’ team score.
VOLLEYBALL WEST GREENE 3 PIGEON FORGE 0
MOSHEIM — Coach Raven Borie’s West Greene squad defeated Pigeon Forge 25-13, 25-22, 25-20 in its season opener at Jimmy Jones Gymnasium.
Madi Brown served five aces and had six digs for the Lady Buffaloes (1-0), while Maddie Bryant tallied 11 assists. Kinsley Ellenburg slammed five kills and served three aces, and Cassidy Hill finished with three blocks.
SOUTH GREENE 3 MORRISTOWN WEST 0
The defending state champion Lady Rebels needed just three hard-fought sets to defeat District 2-3A traditional power Morristown West on Rebel Hill 25-19, 26-24, 27-25.
Jordyn Roderick, last year’s state tournament MVP, scored 21 kills along with 15 service points and nine digs. Addison Compton tallied 36 assists with 13 digs, while Ryleigh Gregg served 21 points. Macey Snapp (18) and Aydan Dyer (12) also hit double digits in digs, with Davanie Tarleton adding seven blocks in the middle.
The Lady Rebels JV team took a 25-19, 15-25, 15-13 victory.