The Greeneville Greene Devils baseball team is off to a 2-0 start after defeating Knox West 3-1 in a non-district game in the Cure for Cancer tournament on Wednesday at Heritage High School and defeating Claiborne 9-2 in a District 2-3A game on Tuesday at Dale Alexander Field.
In the 3-1 win over Knox West, Greeneville scored a run in each of the first three innings.
In the first inning, Maddox Bishop doubled to center field, took third on a sacrifice bunt by Parker Shipley and scored on a single to left field by Carson Quillen for a 1-0 Greeneville lead.
The Devils made it 2-0 in the second. Will Harmon reached on a one-out single to center and stole second and third before scoring on a two-out infield hit by Corbin Cannon.
In the third, Shipley singled to center, took second on a bunt single by Quillen, stole third and scored on a sacrifice bunt by Carson Norris.
Greeneville finished with nine hits. Quillen was 3-for-4, and Kobe Mundy had a double.
Greeneville starter Colton Richards pitched five innings for the win. He gave up two hits, a run, walked none and struck out six.
Quillen tossed two perfect innings for the save, striking out three.
In the 9-2 win over Claiborne, Greeneville erupted for six runs in the third inning, highlighted by a three-run homer from Noah Murray, to take an 8-0 lead.
Greeneville cranked out 10 hits. Shipley was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI; Quillen was 2-for-3 with an RBI; Caden Fillers had a solo homer; Mundy had a double and an RBI; and Bishop had a double.
Shipley drew the start on the mound and tossed five shutout innings for the win. The left-hander gave up two hits, walked none and struck out eight.
Fillers mopped up the sixth and seventh. He gave up two hits, two runs, walked one and struck out two.
Greeneville continues play in the Cure for Cancer tourney at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Bearden.
Northview Academy 8 North Greene 1
KODAK — North Greene mustered just two hits – a double by Damian Burns and a single by Jake Duffy – in a season-opening loss on Tuesday.
Tyler Britton was a bright spot on the mound for North Greene. In 3 2/3 innings of relief, he gave up two hits, a run, walked none and struck out four.
North Greene plays at West Greene on Thursday.
West Greene Swept
CHURCH HILL — The West Greene Buffaloes dropped both games of a doubleheader at Volunteer on Tuesday, falling 7-5 in the first game and 12-2 in the second game.
In the 7-5 loss in the first game, West Greene’s Braden McCamey was 3-for-3 with two RBI and Auston Wampler was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base.
In the 12-2 loss in the second game, the Buffs had just two hits – a triple by Judson Higgins and a double by Maddox Garber.
West Greene, now 1-2, will host North Greene on Thursday.