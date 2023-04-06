Sophomore right-hander Carson Quillen pitched a five-hit shutout as the Greeneville Greene Devils improved to 15-0 with a 7-0 win over David Crockett on Wednesday at Dale Alexander Field.
It’s Greeneville’s fourth straight shutout and fifth this season. And the Devils’ 15-0 start is their best start and longest winning streak in at least 20 years.
Greeneville’s 2017 team that went 30-4 and reached the Class 2A sectionals had a 14-game winning streak in the middle of the season.
In his seven innings on Wednesday, Quillen walked three and struck out five.
Quillen also went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and two RBI batting third in the lineup.
Corbin Cannon was 2-for-2 with a double, Colton Richards was 2-for-4, Carson Norris was 1-for-3 with a double and Noah Murray was 1-for-2.
South Greene 16 Hancock County 2
South Greene had 12 hits en route to the run-rule win in five innings.
Conner Race was 3-for-4 with three RBI, Graydon Rader was 3-for-4 with two RBI, Dustin Crum was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Alec Jones was 1-for-3 with two RBI, Seth Franklin was 1-for-2 with an RBI, Levi Treadway was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Brendan Lisenby was 1-for-3.
Jones drew the start on the mound and pitched three innings for the win. He gave up two hits, two runs, walked one and struck out three.
Lisenby closed with two hitless, scoreless innings. He walked one and struck out two.
TRACK & FIELD Lady Rebels 2nd, Rebels Take 3rd
DANDRIDGE — The South Greene Lady Rebels finished second and the Rebels took third in a meet at Jefferson County on Tuesday.
The Lady Rebels finished with 94 points behind meet winner Jefferson County’s 119.
The Rebels had 79 points. Jefferson County won the boys meet with 127 points, while Morristown East was second with 83.
In girls, South Greene’s Kieley Smith finished first in the 100 hurdles with a time of 18.59, first in long jump at 15-10.5 and second in shot put at 27-5; Natalie Friese was first in the 300 hurdles with a 53.33 and third in the 100 hurdles with a 19.97; Reese Ottinger was second in the 3200 with an 18:40.59; Ava Clark was first in high jump at 4-6; Alexa Gabard was first in triple jump at 32-3; Aydan Dyer was third in triple jump at 27-10; and Cadence Mancil was first in pole vault at 8-0.
The Lady Rebels’ 4x800 relay team took second with a 12:36.02.
In boys, South Greene’s Hunter Burkey was first in 110 hurdles with a 16.08, first in high jump at 6-2 and second in triple jump at 39-3.5; Simon Ray was second in the 1600 with a 5:12.58 and first in the 3200 with an 11:46.44; Zackriah Duncan was first in the 400 with a 55.40; Blake May was first in pole vault with at 11-0; Connor Marshall was third in the 400 with a 57.80; Evan Ryan was third in the 3200 with a 14:38.25; and Isaiah Ealey was third in long jump at 19-1.
The Rebels’ 4x100 relay team was third with a 47.02 and 4x800 relay team was third with a 10:49.59.