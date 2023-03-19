The Greeneville Greene Devils ran their record to 5-0 with a 4-3 win over Unicoi County and a 7-6 win over Morristown West in the Cure For Cancer tournament on Saturday at Dale Alexander Field.
The Devils have won their last three games by a run.
In the 4-3 win over Unicoi County, Greeneville walked off with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Colton Richards tied the game 3-3 with an RBI single to center field. Eli House then lined a bases-loaded single to left field to win it.
Richards finished 3-for-4, while Carson Quillen had an RBI single and a sacrifice fly. Kobe Mundy and Maddox Bishop each had a double.
Greeneville’s Parker Shipley held Unicoi hitless and scoreless over the final 1 2/3 innings for the win. He struck out one.
Greeneville starter Caden Fillers worked the first four innings. He gave up six hits, three runs (one earned), walked three and struck out five.
Corbin Cannon followed with 1 1/3 hitless, scoreless innings. He walked two and struck out two.
Unicoi’s Brayden Hendrickson was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.
In Greeneville’s 7-6 win over Morristown West, Morristown West pushed across six runs in the top of the seventh to make a game of it.
With the tying run on first base and one out in the seventh, Quillen took the mound and got the final two outs for the save, striking out the second batter he faced looking to end it.
Mundy drew the start for Greeneville and pitched six shutout innings before running into trouble in the seventh. In 6 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, walked five and struck out four.
House took over for Mundy and gave up two hits and a run before Quillen came on to notch the save.
Quillen went 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Richards was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. House and Carson Norris each went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Greeneville hosts Grainger on Monday.
Rebels Win Two
The South Greene Rebels improved to 4-0 with a 5-2 win at Hampton on Thursday and an 11-2 win over Washburn at home on Friday.
In the 5-2 win at Hampton, Dustin Crum pitched four innings for the win. He gave up four hits, two runs (one earned), walked two and struck out eight.
Levi Treadway followed with a hitless, scoreless inning. He walked one.
Conner Race went 2-for-3 for South Greene. Graydon Rader was 1-for-2 with an RBI, Brendan Lisenby was 1-for-2 and Treadway was 1-for-3.
In the 11-2 win over Washburn, Rader went the distance on the mound for the win. He gave up three hits, two unearned runs, walked two and struck out 11.
Treadway went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI, while Crum was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Gavin Boyle was 1-for-3 with two RBI and Race was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
South Greene hosts West Greene on Monday.
SOFTBALL Lady Devils Win One, Drop One
JOHNSON CITY — Greeneville wrapped up the East Tennessee Classic with a 5-4 win over Morristown East and an 8-3 loss to Mt. Juliet on Saturday at Winged Deer Park.
In the 5-4 win over Morristown East, Leah Phillips went the distance in the circle for the win. She gave up eight hits, walked none and struck out one. Three of Morristown East’s four runs were earned.
Kyla Jobe had a double for Greeneville, while Lydia Darnell and Phillips each had a hit.
In the 8-3 loss to Mt. Juliet, Phillips took the loss in the circle. In four innings, she gave up nine hits, walked three and struck out four. Four of Mt. Juliet’s eight runs were earned.
Madison Carpenter and Phillips each had a hit and an RBI for Greeneville, while Darnell and Stoan Rader each had a hit.
Greeneville, now 2-3, plays at Elizabethton on Monday.