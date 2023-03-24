The Greeneville Greene Devils pushed across two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeated Dobyns-Bennett 4-3 on Thursday at Dale Alexander Field.
Greeneville, now 8-0, got its two runs in the sixth when Carson Quillen reached on a single, Colton Richards reached on an error and both scored on a tripled to left field.
Caden Fillers pitched two innings of relief for the win. He gave up two hits.
Quillen drew the start and pitched one inning. He gave up two hits, a run, walked one and struck out two.
Will Harmon followed with four innings of relief. He gave up four hits, two unearned runs, walked one and struck out four.
Noah Murray had a double for Greeneville, while Richards drove in the Devils’ other two runs.
North Greene 24 Gatlinburg-Pittman 10
BAILEYTON — North Greene cranked out 16 hits with only one – a double by Seth Charlton – going for extra bases.
Damien Burns was 3-for-5 with three RBI, Charlton was 3-for-4 with three RBI, Jake Duffy was 3-for-4 with two RBI, Tyler Britton was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Don Stansfield was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Colton Robbins was 2-for-4 with three RBI, and Isaac Gaby was 1-for-2 with two RBI.
Britton went the distance on the mound for the win. In five innings, he gave up eight hits, walked five and struck out three. Three of Gatlinburg-Pittman’s 10 runs were earned.
Cherokee 16 South Greene 1
South Greene mustered just one hit, a single by Brendan Lisenby.
South Greene starter Garrett Ricker took the loss. In an inning, he gave up five hits, nine runs (six earned), walked four and struck out two.
Cumberland Gap 2 West Greene 1
Kaven Greene had a single off the bench for West Greene’s only hit.
West Greene starter Mason McCamey worked six innings and took the loss. He gave up two hits, two unearned runs, walked three and struck out six.
Braden McCamey tossed a scoreless seventh. He gave up a hit, walked none and struck out two.
Unicoi County 10 Chuckey-Doak 0
ERWIN — Cadin Tullock ripped a double and Christian Derry had a single for Chuckey-Doak’s only hits.
Chuckey-Doak starter Brantley Campbell took the loss. In 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs (seven earned) and walked five.
Greeneville 10 Claiborne 1
NEW TAZEWELL — Greeneville’s Kyla Jobe went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBI from the lead-off spot.
Lauren Million was 2-for-3 with a solo home run, Madison Carpenter was 2-for-2 with two RBI, Brynlee Jones was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Addie Lamons was 1-for-3 with a double, and Stoan Rader was 1-for-3.
Leah Phillips went the distance in the circle for the win. In seven innings, she gave up three hits, walked none and struck out eight. Claiborne’s run was unearned.
SOFTBALL North Greene 17 University High 0
BAILEYTON — Anna Weems went 2-for-2 with a double, a home run and three RBI for North Greene.
The Lady Huskies had nine hits. Cambell Gaby was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI, Loren Blevins was 2-for-4 with two RBI, Haley Bailey was 1-for-3 with two RBI, and Grace Buchanan had a hit.
Gaby got the win in the circle. In five innings, she gave up a hit, walked none and struck out nine.
SOCCER Chuckey-Doak 2 Springfield 0
PIGEON FORGE — Chuckey-Doak got goals from Ethan Grindstaff in the 31st minute and Rio Little in the 68th minute in the Smoky Mountain Cup on Thursday.
Jesus Rojas and Grindstaff each had an assist for Chuckey-Doak, now 2-0.
Chuckey-Doak keeper Levi Wirt made four saves.
TENNIS Devils Split
Greeneville split with Sevier County on Thursday, winning the boys match 8-1 and falling in the girls match 5-4.
In boys singles, Greeneville’s Brayden Kennedy won 8-3 at No. 1, Jackson Weems won 8-0 at No. 2, Tanner Smith won 8-3 at No. 3, Nick Thomas won 8-5 at No. 5 and Ace Patel won 8-0 at No. 6.
In boys doubles, Kennedy and Smith won 8-4 at No. 1, Weems and Thomas won 8-1 at No. 2, and Noah Helton and Patel won 8-2 at No. 3.
In girls singles, Greeneville’s Emma Waddell won 8-5 at No. 2 and Emma Sauceman won 8-6 at No. 6.
In girls doubles, Allie Renner and Palmer Ballard won 9-7 at No. 1, and Waddell and Zoey Hayes won 9-7 at No. 2.
Chuckey-Doak 5 South Greene 4
Chuckey-Doak and South Greene played girls only on Thursday.
In singles, South Greene’s Morgan Mysinger defeated Heidi Buch 8-4 at No. 1, Macey Waddell defeated Kaydin Murvin 8-0 at No. 2, Chuckey-Doak’s Alexia Innis defeated Ryleigh Gregg 8-2 at No. 3, Chuckey-Doak’s Cassie Barwick defeated Lindsey Howlett 8-4 at No. 4, Chuckey-Doak’s Alyssa Gaby defeated Taylor Rowe 8-4 at No. 5 and South Greene’s Katelyne Casteel defeated Subhi Das 8-6 at No. 6.
In doubles, Mysinger and Waddell defeated Buch and Murvin 8-1 at No. 1, Innis and Barwick defeated Gregg and Howlett 8-2 at No. 2, and Gaby and das defeated Rowe and Casteel 8-2 at No. 3.