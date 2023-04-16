MORRISTOWN — It was a rainy Friday evening at Morristown West where 18 schools from across Northeast Tennessee were represented at the Kyle Morrell Invitational Track Meet.
The Greeneville Greene Devils and Lady Devils recorded perhaps their best outings of the season with 32 personal-best performances and five season-best performances. The Devils finished fourth while the Lady Devils finished fifth.
Jefferson County won both the boys’ and girls’ competitions.
The top scorer for Greeneville’s boys was Adjatay Dabbs with second place finishes in the 100 meters (11.25) and the 400 (53.62).
Dabbs also anchored the second place 4X100 relay team, which ran its fastest time of the year (44.07). Dabbs was joined by Amari Maddox, Zayden Anderson and Jayquan Price.
Price placed second in the long jump and seventh in the 110 hurdles. Anderson was sixth in the 100 (11.80) and seventh in the 400 (56.49). Maddox added a sixth in the 300 hurdles (48.05).
Thrower J.J. Durbin picked up a second in discus (137-11) and was fourth in shot put (41-0). Kameron Lester placed second in shot put (42-2).
The boys’ 4x800m relay team of Isaac Gibson, Chase Jablonsky, Nathan Shetley and Diego Mota finished fourth (9:07.80). Shetley also placed sixth in the 800 while Mota was eighth in the 400.
Others placing for the Devils were Darien Humphries (6th, long jump), Jacob Moore (4th, pole vault), Bryson Myers (7th, discuss), and Dom Tweed (8th, triple jump).
Olivia McClintock led the Lady Devils with a first-place finish in the 100 (13.20). Jacey Goodwin placed second in high jump (4-8) and seventh in long jump (14-2.5). Jayla Gillespie was third in shot put (30-8). Reese Williams and Darla Kammerdiener finished fourth (2:41.87) and sixth (2:47.50) respectively in the 800. Susan Mulhollen placed fifth in the 400 (1:06.24), Chloe Williford and Annika Vines placed fifth and sixth respectively in the 3200. Sydney Doane was sixth in the 1600 (6:09.90). Kammerdiener, Riley Castro, Doane and Williams combined for fourth in the 4x800 relay (11:08.16). The 4x100 relay of Goodwin, McClintock, Marley Van Buskirk and Lana Click placed sixth (54.23) to complete the scoring for the Lady Devils.
SOFTBALL North Greene 10 Hampton 0
ELIZABETHTON — North Greene’s Cambell Gaby pitched a five-inning perfect game, striking out 10.
Haley Bailey went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI for North Greene (10-2), while Matti Phillips was 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI.
Paisley Randolph was 3-for-3 with an RBI, Anna Weems had a hit, a sacrifice fly and two RBI, and Gaby, Ashley Fulton, Loren Blevins and Heidi Harmon each had a hit.
BASEBALL North Greene 5 South Greene 4
The North Greene Huskies pushed across an unearned run in the top of the seventh inning for the win.
Tyler Britton and Isaac Gaby reached on errors in the North Greene seventh, before Jake Duffy and Colton Robbins were both hit by pitches to force in the winning run.
North Greene’s Tanner Sexton went the distance on the mound for the win. He gave up six hits, walked three and struck out four. Two of South Greene’s four runs were earned.
North Greene had 10 hits, all singles. Robbins was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Damian Burns was 2-for-5 with an RBI. Seth Charlton had a hit and two RBI, Britton had a hit and an RBI, and Gaby, Adam Weir, Sexton and Don Stansfield each had a hit.
South Greene’s Brendan Lisenby went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Colby Brooks had a hit and an RBI, while Graydon Rader, Alec Jones and Gavin Boyle each had a hit.
Lisenby pitched five innings of relief and took the loss. He gave up six hits, three runs (two earned), walked three and struck out one.
Rader drew the start for South Greene and pitched two innings. He gave up four hits, two runs, walked one and struck out two.
West Greene 11 Unaka 0
MOSHEIM — West Greene’s Mason McCamey and Jaden Gregg combined on a two-hitter in five innings.
McCamey drew the start and pitched three innings for the win. He gave up two hits, walked five and struck out five.
Gregg tossed two innings of hitless relief. He walked three and struck out five.
West Greene’s Judson Higgins had a double and three RBI; Conner Campbell had a double and two RBI; Maddox Garber had a double and an RBI; Austin Wampler had a hit, a sacrifice fly and an RBI; McCamey had a hit and an RBI; and Dylan Dodson had a hit.