MOSHEIM — Bella Devoti smashed 11 kills to lead the Greeneville Lady Devils to a 25-19, 25-16, 25-16 District 2-2A volleyball win over the West Greene Lady Buffaloes on Thursday.
Lauren Bailey put down nine kills and served three aces for Greeneville, now 18-3 overall and 10-0 in district play.
Hannah Gray had eight kills, five digs and three aces; Chloe Marsh had seven kills, nine digs and three aces; and Eden Aiken: had five kills, two aces and 35 assists.
Greeneville will play in the Mountain Empire tournament on Saturday at Science Hill.
NORTH GREENE 3-3
HAPPY VALLEY 0-0
BAILEYTON — North Greene’s volleyball team made short work of Happy Valley on Thursday – twice.
The Lady Huskies rolled to 25-10, 25-6, 25-6 and 25-3, 25-18, 25-11 wins at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium.
Service aces came early and often for North Greene (11-8, 5-2 District 1-A), with Matti Phillips serving 10 in the opening match. McKinlee Weems served seven aces, Gracie Johnson had four, Grace Buchanan two and Mercy Buchanan two.
Johnson also hammered 12 kills in the opener. Rhiley Henry, Kennedy Franklin, Weems and Hannah Miller combined for 12. Mercy Buchanan also finished with 13 assists, and Loren Blevins seven.
In the nightcap, Johnson served two aces and 10 kills, with Henry adding six aces and six kills. Mercy Buchanan tallied 13 assists with six aces, while Phillips served five aces. Grace Buchanan, Johnson and Blevins had two service aces each.
Weems, Miller and Franklin finished with eight kills between them.
GIRLS SOCCER
CHUCKEY-DOAK 3
SULLIVAN EAST 0
BLUFF CITY — Chuckey-Doak earned its ninth shutout on Thursday.
Tavyn Southerland put the Lady Black Knights up early when she blistered the ball into the net from the left side after receiving a Faith Rice cross.
The Lady Black Knights (9-0-2) doubled their lead before halftime when Sarah Wright sent a through ball to Bailea Gilland, who chipped the ball over the Sullivan East keeper’s head and into the net.
Chuckey-Doak got the third goal midway through the second half when Wright's direct kick bounced around both teams, before Faith Rice gained control and placed it into the net.
The Lady Black Knights’ defensive unit earned the shutout behind strong play from Niome Merrill, Kalee Delotto and Southerland — allowing Sullivan East only one shot on goal.
Chuckey-Doak visits University High for a huge District 1-A match Tuesday.
KNOX CATHOLIC 2
GREENEVILLE 1
KNOXVILLE — This time, Knoxville Catholic gained the upper hand early and never relinquished control in a 2-1 win at Cedar Bluff.
Two breakaway goals in the 21st and 29th minutes gave the Lady Irish a 2-0 halftime lead.
Anne Marie Konieczny converted a penalty kick just two minutes into the second half to make it a one score game. But Greeneville (6-8) couldn’t find the equalizer, as Catholic held on despite playing the last eight minutes with 10 players following a second yellow card.
The Lady Devils more than doubled Catholic in shots taken, 13-5, but didn’t have a win to show for it.
Greeneville visits district rival Sullivan East on Tuesday.