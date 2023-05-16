BRISTOL — For the first time since 2016, Greeneville will have a boys tennis doubles team at Spring Fling.
On Monday, senior Brayden Kennedy and junior Jackson Weems battled inclement weather and tough opponents to win the Region 1 Large Class doubles championship and punch their ticket to next week’s state tournament in Murfreesboro.
Kennedy and Weems will open the state tournament against East Hamilton’s Will Harden, a junior, and Evan Seo, a sophomore, at noon Central Time at the Adams Tennis Complex.
Kennedy and Weems are the first Greeneville boys doubles team to reach the state tournament since Griffin Leonard and Mo Reiken reached the state quarterfinals in 2016.
Kennedy and Weems started their Region 1 Large Class Tournament semifinal match against Science Hill’s Newton Raff and Cooper Weems at Science Hill High School in Johnson City before moving to Bristol due to rain in Johnson City.
At Ida Stone in Bristol, Kennedy and Weems played a few more games before rain moved into Bristol and delayed the match again.
Officials were able to dry the courts at Ida Stone when rain stopped, and Kennedy and Weems finished off a 6-3, 6-3 win to reach the championship.
Kennedy and Weems started the championship match against Science Hill’s Arshaam Kordamiri and Om Patel – the Hilltoppers’ No. 1 doubles team and defending region champs – at Ida Stone.
Kennedy and Weems dropped the first set 3-6 and started the second set before rain fell again and the match was moved indoors at Bristol Sportsplex.
Despite all the chaos, Kennedy and Weems rallied for a 3-6, 7-6 (9-7), 6-3 win to reach the state tourney.
SOFTBALL
North Greene 14
Hancock County 0
North Greene's Cambell Gaby pitched a one-hitter in a five-inning, run-rule win in the Region 1-A semifinals.
Gaby walked one and struck out 10.
North Greene backed Gaby with 18 hits.
Haley Bailey had a three-run home run and finished with four RBI. Ashley Fulton was 4-for-4, Loren Blevins and Anna Weems each went 3-for-4 with an RBI, Heidi Harmon was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Matti Phillips was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Paysli Randolph had a hit an an RBI, and Gaby and Abby Parker each had a hit.
Volunteer 17
Greeneville 0
CHURCH HILL — Greeneville ace Leah Phillips was scratched in pregame warmups due to a shoulder strain, and Volunteer sent the Lady Devils to a season-ending loss in the Region 1-3A semifinals.
Volunteer cranked out 13 hits for the game and scored 12 runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Volunteer sophomore pitcher Addyson Fisher tossed a one-hitter in the five-inning, run-rule win. She walked two and struck out 10.
Lydia Darnell had Greeneville’s only hit.
“We knew Volunteer’s pitcher was really good,” said Greeneville coach Matt Million. “But I truly think Leah would have kept us in the game had she been healthy.”
Greeneville, which loses just one senior, finishes the season 15-19.
Union County 6
Chuckey-Doak 0
AFTON — Chuckey-Doak mustered just three hits – two singles by Hailey Foshie and a double by Makayla Ramsey — en route to the season-ending loss in the Region 1-2A semifinals.
Chuckey-Doak senior pitcher Makayla Ramsey gave up 10 hits, walked three and struck out six in her final game as a Lady Black Knight.
Chuckey-Doak ends its season at 17-11.
SOCCER
Devils, Knights Postponed
Greeneville’s Region 1-2A semifinal match against Cherokee at Burley Stadium, and Chuckey-Doak’s Region 1-A semifinal match at Alcoa on Tuesday were postponed due to inclement weather.
Both matches have been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday.
TRACK & FIELD
At-Large Bids
The following athletes have received at-large bids to the Class A and Class 2A track and field state meets that will be held on Tuesday in Murfreesboro:
Class 2A Boys
Greeneville: Zayden Anderson (long jump), J.J. Durbin (discus).
Class A Boys
Chuckey-Doak: Austin Morris (100 meters, triple jump), Isaiah Treadway (long jump).
South Greene: Hunter Burkey (110 hurdles).
Class A Girls
Chuckey-Doak: Taliah Johnson (pole vault), Niome Merrill (pole vault), Laney Ricker (400), 4x100 relay (Macy Cox, Courtnee Jones, Carlene Bishop, Johnson), 4x200 relay (Macy Cox, Courtnee Jones, Carlene Bishop, Johnson).
South Greene: Macey Snapp (800), 4x800 relay (Natalie Freise, Samantha Birdwell, Trinity Willis, Snapp).