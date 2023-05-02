Greeneville's Leah Phillips went the distance in the circle to lead the Lady Devils to a 5-3 softball win over the Chuckey-Doak Lady Knights on Monday at Hardin Park.
In Phillips' seven innings, she gave up five hits, three runs (two earned), walked none and struck out 11. She threw 87 pitches, 67 for strikes.
Greeneville's Lydia Darnell went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Madison Carpenter was 2-for-4, Phillips had a double, and Kyla Jobe, Lauren Million and Trudi Aiken each had a hit.
Saniah Atchison went 2-for-3 with a solo home run for Chuckey-Doak.
Chuckey-Doak's Makayla Ramsey took the loss in the circle. She gave up eight hits, walked three and struck out six.
BASEBALL Sullivan East 20 Chuckey-Doak 3
BLUFF CITY — Chuckey-Doak had six hits in the run-rule loss in five innings.
Cadin Tullock had a double for Chuckey-Doak, while Jake Hinkle, Christian Derry, Lynkin Cutshaw, Gage Crum and Dom Atchison each had a hit.
West Greene 17 Hancock County 10
SNEEDVILLE — Mason McCamey went 3-for-5 with an RBI, and Austin Wampler was 2-for-6 with two RBI for West Greene.
The Buffaloes finished with 11 hits. Dylan Dodson had a double, a sacrifice fly and four RBI, Judson Higgins had a hit and three RBI, Jaden Gregg had a hit and an RBI, Jacob Greene had a double, Maddox Garber and Conner Campbell each had a hit.
Campbell pitched three innings of relief for the win. He gave up three hits, six runs (one earned), walked two and struck out one.
West Greene's Ethan Carpenter tossed a hitless, scoreless seventh, striking out two.