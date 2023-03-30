Batting in the No. 5 hole, Eli House went 2-for-2 with four RBI, two walks and scored a run to lead the Greeneville Greene Devils to a 12-2 run-rule win over Edgewood in five innings in the Johnny Whited tournament on Wednesday.
The Devils (11-0) had seven hits, walked 12 times and 13 stolen bases.
Maddox Bishop was 2-for-2 with two doubles, an RBI, two walks and two stolen bases from the lead-off spot.
Carson Quillen was 1-for-3 with a double; Colton Richards was 1-for-1 with an RBI, three walks, four stolen bases and three runs scored; Kobe Mundy was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base; and Carson Norris walked twice, had a sacrifice fly, stole a base and scored two runs.
Caden Fillers drew the start on the mound for Greeneville and pitched four innings for the win. He gave up four hits, two runs (both earned), walked three and struck out four.
Corbin Cannon tossed a scoreless fifth. He gave up two hits, walked none and struck out one.
TENNIS Devils Split
Greeneville split with Maryville on Tuesday, winning the boys match 6-3 and dropping the girls match 6-3.
In boys singles, Greeneville's Brayden Kennedy won 8-0 at No. 1, Jackson Weems won 8-0 at No. 2, Tanner Smith won 8-1 at No. 3 and Nick Thomas won 9-7 at No. 5.
In boys doubles, Kennedy and Smith won 8-1 at No. 1, and Weems and Thomas won 8-3 at No. 2.
In girls singles, Greeneville's Emma Waddell won 8-5 at No. 2, Palmer Ballard won 8-1 at No. 3 and Emma Sauceman won 8-5 at No. 6.
Knights Sweep
Chuckey-Doak swept Happy Valley on Tuesday, winning the boys match 8-0 and the girls match 8-1.
In boys, Chuckey-Doak's Brantley Campbell won 6-1 at No. 1, Jose Menendez won 6-0 at No. 2, Kyle Malone won 6-1 at No. 3, Vinnie Sanocki won 6-0 at No. 4 and Edwin Renfro won 6-4 at No. 5. The Knights won No. 6 singles by forfeit.
In boys doubles, Campbell and Malone won 6-2 at No. 1, and Renfro and Logan Hilton won 6-3 at No. 2.
In girls singles, Chuckey-Doak's Kaydin Murvin won 6-1 at No. 2 and Alexia Innis won 6-0 at No. 3. Heidi Buch lost 6-4 to Happy Valley's Gracyn Carter at No. 1.
In girls doubles, Buch and Murvin won 6-4 at No. 1.