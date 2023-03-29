AFTON — The Chuckey-Doak Black Knights outshot the West Greene Buffaloes 26-2 en route to a 4-0 soccer win on Tuesday.
Jonny Brenes and Rio Little each had a goal and an assist for Chuckey-Doak. Tyler Morrison and Ethan Grindstaff each had a goal, while Brayden Collins and Ethan Wagers each had an assist.
West Greene plays at Cocke County on Thursday, and Chuckey-Doak travels to Sullivan East on Friday.
BASEBALL Greeneville 8 Cherokee 1
Greeneville starter Parker Shipley, who announced his commitment to Radford University on Tuesday, drew the start and pitched five strong innings. The left-hander gave up five hits, a run, walked none and struck out 10.
Will Harmon tossed two scoreless innings. He gave up a hit, walked none and struck out three.
Greeneville’s Kobe Mundy was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI. Noah Murray was 2-for-3, Shipley was 2-for-4, Corbin Cannon was 1-for-3 with two RBI, Maddox Bishop was 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Caden Fillers had a hit.
West Greene 12 Chuckey-Doak 6
MOSHEIM — Austin Wampler went 2-for-5 with a triple and four RBI as West Greene defeated Chuckey-Doak on Tuesday to avenge a walk-off loss at Chuckey-Doak on Monday.
West Greene’s Jaden Gregg was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI, while Judson Higgins was 2-for-4 with three RBI, a walk and three runs scored from the lead-off spot.
Kaven Green was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI for West Greene. Mason McCamey, Dylan Dodson, Jhonen Bath and Conner Campbell each had a hit.
Mason McCamey drew the start on the mound and pitched 5 2/3 innings for the win. He gave up two hits, four runs (three earned), walked eight and struck out six.
Chuckey-Doak starter Christian Derry took the loss. In five innings, he gave up seven hits, seven unearned runs, walked three and struck out eight.
Chuckey-Doak committed five errors.
North Greene 6 Unaka 1
ELIZABETHTON — North Greene scored five runs in the eighth inning for the win.
North Greene’s Adam Weir was 2-for-4 with a two-run double that broke a 1-1 tie in the eighth.
Tyler Britton had a double, and Isaac Gaby and Damian Burns each had a hit for the Huskies.
North Greene starter Tanner Sexton pitched 7 2/3 innings for the win. He gave up four hits, a run, walked three and struck out 16.
Aiden Halley pitched a third of an inning. He gave up a hit, walked one and struck out one.
SOFTBALL North Greene 6 Hancock County 1
BAILEYTON — Cambell Gaby went the distance in the circle as the North Greene Lady Huskies ran their record to 4-0.
In her seven innings, Gaby gave up four hits, walked two and struck out eight. Hancock County’s run was earned.
North Greene had 12 hits. M Phillips was 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored from the lead-off spot.
Gaby was 2-for-4 with two RBI, Loren Blevins was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Haley Bailey was 2-for-3, Anna Weems had a hit and an RBI, and Paisley Randolph and Heidi Harmon each had a hit.
Chuckey-Doak 6 South Greene 1
Chuckey-Doak’s Makayla Ramsey went the distance in the circle for the win. In her seven innings, she gave up two hits, walked one and struck out six. South Greene’s run was earned.
Hailey Williamson was 2-for-4 with a double, and Saniah Atchison had a double and an RBI for Chuckey-Doak. Hayleigh Taylor and Maura Phillips each had a hit and RBI, while Emmie Tipton and Michelle Silverman each had a hit.
South Greene’s Kaylee Whitson took the loss in the circle. In seven innings, she gave up seven hits, six runs (three earned), walked four and struck out two.
Greeneville 9 Cherokee 2
The Greeneville Lady Devils cranked out 14 hits and Leah Phillips went the distance in the circle for the win.
Kyla Jobe was 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored from the lead-off spot for Greeneville.
Lauren Million was 4-for-4 with an RBI, Brynlee Jones was 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBI, and Madison Carpenter was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
In her seven innings in the circle, Phillips gave up six hits, walked none and struck out eight. Cherokee’s two runs were unearned.
Cosby 11 West Greene 3
COSBY — Despite the loss, West Greene’s Alissa Lawson was 3-for-4 and Evelyn Moreno was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Alexis Cutshall and Hailey Ripley each had a double for West Greene, while Addison Petters had a hit.
TRACK & FIELD Devils Set 13 PRs
The Greeneville Devils and Lady Devils set 13 personal records and seven other season best performances on Saturday at Hardin Valley.
Sophmore Thomas Lollar had the best day of his career recording PRs in the 100m dash (11.62), 200m dash (23.89) and long jump (18’ 6.75”. Darien Humphries recorded PRs in the 100m dash (11.66) and 200m dash (25.00). Other Greene Devils recording personal best performances were Amari Maddox (300m hurdles,45.01) and J.J. Durbin (shot, 43’1.25”).
Freshman Marley Van Buskirk recorded two PRs for the Lady Devils – 13.68 in the 100m dash and 28.55 in the 200m dash. Olivia McClintock had a PR in the 100m dash (12.86) and a seasonal best in the 200m dash (27.53). Other Lady Devils record their all-time best performances were Sydney Doane (1600m run), Susan Mulhollen (300m hurdles), and Ava Daniel (discus).
Greeneville will run in the Tri-Cities Invitational on Saturday at Science Hill.
Lady Rebels 1st, Rebels 2nd
SEVIERVILLE — The South Greene Lady Rebels rolled up 141 points to take first place at Sevier County, while the Rebels took second with 112.5 points.
In girls, South Greene’s Kieley Smith took first in the 100 meters with a 13.40, second in the 200 with a 28.32, first in long jump at 15-11 and second in shot put at 27-6.
Trinity Willis was second in the 3200 with a 16:01.74, Natalie Freise was first in the 300 with a 53.76 and Cadence Mancil was first in pole vault at 9-0.
South Greene’s 4x100 relay team took first with a 54.21.
In boys, South Greene’s Simon Ray won the 3200 with an 11:41.87, while Evan Ryan was second with a 14:39.31 and Lucah Wilkerson was third with a 15:04.69.
Hunter Burkey took first in the 110 hurdles with a 16:61, third in the 300 hurdles with a 47.77 and first in high jump at 6-0.
Blake May gave South Greene a first in pole vault at 10-6, and Phillip Blair took second in discus at 114-4.
TENNIS Knights Sweep
The Chuckey-Doak Black Knights swept the West Greene Buffaloes on Monday, winning the boys match 6-3 and the girls match 5-4.
In boys singles, Chuckey-Doak’s Brantley Campell defeated Ethan Turner 8-1 at No. 1, Jose Menendez defeated Austin Miller at 8-1 at No. 2, Kyle Malone defeated Gavin Wilhoit 8-3 at No. 3, Vinnie Sanocki defeated Joe Bradley 6-0 at No. 4, West Greene’s Noah Miller defeated Edwin Renfro 8-1 at No. 5, and Shane Wilhoit defeated Logan Hilton 9-7 at No. 6.
In boys doubles, West Greene’s Turner and Gavin Wilhoit defeated Malone and Sanocki 7-5 at No. 1. Chuckey-Doak’s Campbell and Renfro defeated Austin Miller and Noah Miller 8-3 at No. 2, and Menendez and Hilton defeated Matthew Dykes and Christian Timmer 8-0 at No. 3.
In girls singles, Chuckey-Doak’s Kaydin Murvin defeated Emilie Cinnamon 8-3 at No. 2, Alexia Innis defeated Bre Ellis 6-0 at No. 3 and Marta Syniavska defeated Shaylan Walker 6-0 at No. 6. West Greene’s Kinsley Ellenburg defeated Heidi Buch 8-6 at No. 1, Aurora Santos defeated Cassie Barwick 8-6 at No. 4 and Megan Hinkle defeated Alyssa Gaby 8-3 at No. 5.
In girls doubles, Chuckey-Doak’s Buch and Murvin defeated Ellenburg and Ellis 9-8 (7-5) at No. 1, and Gaby and Subhi Das defeated Halie Lambert and Kearston Block 9-7 at No. 6. West Greene’s Cinnamon and Santos defeated Innis and Barwick 9-7.