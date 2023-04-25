AFTON — Cadin Tullock hit two home runs, and Dillon Shelton and Christian Derry each hit one to power the Chuckey-Doak Black Knights to a 13-2 run-rule win in six innings over the South Greene Rebels on Monday.
Tullock finished 2-for-3 with the two homers, four RBI, two walks, a stolen base and four runs scored from the lead-off spot.
Shelton, batting in the two hole, was 2-for-4 with a double, the homer, two RBI, a walk and three runs scored.
Derry, batting in the three hole, was 2-for-3 with the homer, a walk and a run scored.
Jordan Pruitt had a double and three RBI for Chuckey-Doak, while Gage Crum was 2-for-4 and Lynkin Cutshaw was 1-for-3.
Derry went the distance on the mound for the win. In his six innings, he gave up three hits, walked two and struck out nine. One of South Greene’s runs was earned.
South Greene’s Dustin Crum had a double, and Graydon Rader and Brendan Lisenby each had a hit.
West Greene 10 Happy Valley 8
MOSHEIM — Jaden Gregg went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored as West Greene cranked out 10 hits.
Braden McCamey was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Maddox Garber was 2-for-4 with two RBI, Conner Campbell was 2-for-2 and Austin Wampler was 2-for-5.
Wampler drew the start on the mound and pitched six innings for the win. He gave up two hits, four runs (two earned), walked three and struck out eight.
Greeneville 17 Cocke County 0
NEWPORT — Greeneville ran its record to 23-2 with the run-rule win in five innings.
Greeneville’s Parker Shipley, who has signed to continue his career at Radford University, went 2-for-2 with a double, six RBI and walked twice.
Maddox Bishop was 2-for-3 with three RBI, a walk and scored three runs from the lead-off spot.
Carson Quillen was 2-for-3 with three RBI and walked twice, Corbin Cannon was 2-for-2 and scored three runs, Colton Richards and Will Harmon each had a hit and an RBI, and Mitchell McMahan had a hit.
Richards drew the start on the mound for Greeneville and pitched two perfect innings, striking out four.
Kobe Mundy followed with three innings of relief. He gave up a hit, walked none and struck out three.
SOFTBALL David Crockett 8 Greeneville 5
Despite outhitting Crockett 12-8, Greeneville dropped to 10-13.
Greeneville’s Lydia Darnell went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI. Kyla Jobe was 3-for-4 with a double, a homer, an RBI, three stolen bases and three runs scored from the lead-off spot.
Lauren Million had two hits, and Brynlee Jones, Baylee Ramsey and Stoan Rader each had one.
North Greene 12 Cloudland 1
BAILEYTON — North Greene’s Cambell Gaby went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI, and she also went the distance in the circle for the win as the Lady Huskies run-ruled Cloudland in five innings.
In her five innings in the circle, Gaby gave up four hits, walked none and struck out five. Cloudland’s lone run was unearned.
North Greene’s Matti Phillips went 2-for-3 with a homer, two RBI, a walk and scored four runs from the lead-off spot.
Anna Weems belted a solo homer, and Ashley Fulton and Loren Blevins each had a hit for the Lady Huskies.
Unaka 5 South Greene 1
ELIZABETHTON — South Greene committed five errors, leading to four unearned runs for Unaka.
Kaylee Whitson had two hits for South Greene, while Katie Willett, Kortnei Bailey and Whitney Reaves each had one.
SOCCER Chuckey-Doak 5 Providence Academy 2
AFTON — Chuckey-Doak keeper Levi Wirt made eight saves as the Black Knights improved to 13-1.
Marco Rojas had two goals for Chuckey-Doak, while Jonathan Brenes, Ethan Grindstaff and Jesus Rojas each knocked home one.
Ethan Wagers had two assists, and Marco Rojas and Grindstaff each had one.
TENNIS Greeneville Sweeps
Greeneville swept Cocke County, winning both the boys and girls matches 9-0.
In boys singles, Greeneville’s Brayden Kennedy, Jackson Weems, Tanner Smith, Noah Helton, Nick Thomas and Ace Patel all had 8-0 wins.
In boys doubles, Kennedy and Thomas and Weems and Patel teamed for 8-1 wins, while Smith and Helton had an 8-0 win.
In girls singles, Greeneville’s Allie Renner won 8-5, Emma Waddell won 8-2, Palmer Ballard won 8-0, Zoey Hayes won 8-4, and Madison Metcalf and Emma Sauceman each won 8-1.
In girls doubles, Renner and Ballard won 8-2, Waddell and Hayes won 8-4 and Sauceman and Lindy Carter won 8-1.