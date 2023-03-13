AFTON — The Happy Valley Warriors pushed across four runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 6-4 win over the Chuckey-Doak Black Knights in the season opener for both teams on Monday.
Three of Happy Valley’s runs in the sixth were unearned as Chuckey-Doak committed two errors.
Levi Taylor was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Reagan Ensor to give Happy Valley a 3-2 lead.
Gabe McDougald then worked a bases-loaded walk that scored Nakota Graham for a 4-2 Happy Valley lead.
An out later, Cameron Johnson reached on an error that scored Cade Kendall to make it 5-2.
Happy Valley pushed across its final run of the frame on a sacrifice fly by Drew Blevins that made it 6-2.
Chuckey-Doak scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to pull within 6-4.
Chuckey-Doak’s plated the first run of the inning on an error before Christian Derry drove in a run with a single to left field.
Happy Valley jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a home run to right field by Blevins.
Chuckey-Doak scored twice in the bottom of the first to grab a 2-1 lead.
Cadin Tullock led off with an infield single to short and later scored on an error to pull the Black Knights even 1-1.
Chuckey-Doak pushed across its second run of the frame on an error for the 2-1 lead.
Happy Valley tied it 2-2 in the third inning when Blevins reached on a walk, stole second, stole third and scored on an error.
Tullock finished 2-for-4.
South Greene Sweeps
The South Greene Rebels opened their season with a doubleheader sweep of the Johnson County Longhorns, winning the first game 8-2 and the second game 3-2.
In the 3-2 win in the nightcap, South Greene’s Brendan Lisenby pitched a five-inning no-hitter. He walked four and struck out four, and both Johnson County runs were unearned.
South Greene’s Dustin Crum was 1-for-1 with a double, a walk and an RBI. Graydon Rader and Jacob Susong each went 1-for-2, while Levi Treadway pushed across a run with a sacrifice fly.
In the 8-2 win in the first game, Rader drew the start on the mound and worked five innings for the win. He gave up four hits, two unearned runs, walked two and struck out three.
Treadway held Johnson County scoreless over the final two innings. He gave up two hits, walked one and struck out one.
Treadway also went 1-for-4 with a triple and three RBI. Crum was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Lisenby had a sacrifice fly and two RBI. Susong and Alec Jones were each 1-for-3.
West Greene 15 Hancock County 4
MOSHEIM — Eight Buffaloes cranked out 11 hits en route to the season-opening win.
Austin Wampler was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI for West Greene. Judson Higgins was 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly, and Braden McCamey was 2-for-2.
Jhonen Bath was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI; Jaden Gregg was 1-for-1 with two RBI; Mason McCamey was 1-for-3 with an RBI; Maddox Garber was 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and two RBI; and Dylan Dodson was 1-for-3.
McCamey drew the start on the mound and pitched four innings for the win. He gave up three hits, four runs (three earned), walked two and struck out six.
Conner Campbell tossed a hitless, scoreless fifth. He walked one and struck out one.
SOFTBALL Morristown West 12 Greeneville 2
MORRISTOWN — The Greeneville Lady Devils committed eight errors and were run-ruled in their season opener.
The Lady Devils mustered four hits. Shortstop Kyla Jobe ripped a solo home run to left field and stole two bases from the lead-off spot.
Madison Carpenter had a hit and an RBI, while Lauren Million and Leah Phillips each had a hit.