AFTON — Chuckey-Doak dominated the first two sets and substituted freely in the third, coasting to a 3-0 win over Unicoi County on Monday night (25-10, 25-10 and 25-23).
The Lady Black Knights (5-4) had more service aces than kills, with Faith Yokley serving a team-high four — all in the second set. Heidi Buch and Addy Pruitt each served a pair in the opening frame, before Kendra Key had two aces in the third set. Pruitt finished with three for the match while Hayleigh Hensley, Kinsley Smith and Macy Cox each had one.
Bailey Fair and Buch led Chuckey-Doak in kills with three apiece, while Yokley had two and Fair had a team-high six assists and two blocks. Brianna Lowe and Buch had three digs each.
The Lady Black Knights host district rival Cherokee on Tuesday night.
South Greene improved to 10-0 overall with Monday’s 3-0 home triumph over Jefferson County.
The Lady Rebels begin district play Thursday night at Hampton, a first-year volleyball program.
GIRLS SOCCER
CHUCKEY-DOAK 1, PROVIDENCE 1
JOHNSON CITY — Chuckey-Doak battled to a 1-1 draw with the host Providence Academy Lady Knights Monday night.
The first half was a defensive battle with most of the play happening in the midfield, as neither team could create much offensively.
The second half was much the same until the 72nd minute, when a Providence Academy diagonal ball got behind the C-D defense and Maddie Kyker blasted the ball into the net.
With only seconds remaining, Chuckey-Doak's Layla Fox cleared the ball up the sideline over the Providence defense, where Bailea Gilland ran it down and blasted it toward the goal. The Providence keeper was in the way and blocked the shot, but the rebound came right back to Gilland, who left footed the rebound into the net for the equalizer.
"Super proud of the fight in the Lady Black for the full 80 minutes," Chuckey-Doak coach Anna Ricker said. :They refused to give up and very late in the game battled back to earn the draw."
The Lady Black Knights (1-0-1) were led defensively by junior sweeper Niome Merrill and sophomore stopper Tavyn Southerland. Freshman Hailey Williamson was a spark off the bench for the Lady Black Knights all over the field.
Chuckey-Doak and West Greene collide for their District 1-A openers at Anna S. Ricker Soccer Field Tuesday night. Kickoff from Lower Afton is set for 7 p.m.