KNOXVILLE — All three times at the Bearden Invitational, Greeneville found the back of the net first.
But Greeneville's last two weekend opponents both found an answer. The Lady Devils finished their challenging trip on Sunday with a 3-2 loss to Maryville, going 1-2 against some of the state’s toughest competition.
Anna Shaw finished her strong weekend by scoring in the ninth minute to break the scoreless tie. But Maryville equalized just six minutes later before taking a 2-1 halftime lead on a breakaway in the 23rd minute.
Tanna Bookhamer delivered the equalizer for the Lady Devils (5-7), sending a rebound into the net in the 52nd minute.
The tie lasted nine minutes until Kayla Barr scored her second goal of the match, finishing a corner kick opportunity in the 61st for the eventual winner.
Shaw had already established herself in the tournament, completing a hat trick in Greeneville’s 5-2 win over Knoxville Catholic on Thursday.
Bookhamer had given Greeneville a 2-0 lead in the 12th minute of that match, before Shaw curled a corner kick chance into the net just before halftime for a 3-2 lead.
After Shaw’s third goal, Molly Hartman finished the scoring in the 71st minute on a rebound.
Against Baylor, Shaw gave Greeneville a 1-0 lead less than two minutes after the opening kickoff.
But the Lady Devils couldn’t score again, while Baylor equalized in the 50th minute before scoring the game winner two minutes later.
Greeneville hosts district rival Elizabethton at Fox Field on Tuesday. The Lady Devils are 3-0 in conference play.
CROSS COUNTRY
Devils, Lady Devils 8th
JONESBOROUGH — The Greeneville Greene Devils and Lady Devils finished eighth in the Fender's Farm meet on Saturday.
Science Hill won the boys meet, while Abingdon won the girls meet.
Greeneville's finished 18th out of 241 runners in the boys race with a season-best 17:40.70.
Russell Hickey was 29th with a season-best 18:15.40, Simon Holt was 36th with a personal-record 18:28.70, Issac Gibson was 44th with a personal-record 18:43.60, Jack Lampe was 115th with a personal-record 20:28.10, Chase Jablonski was 125th with a personal-record 20:44.40 and Johsua Hyde was 130th with a season-best 20:51.80.
Greeneville's Darla Kammerdiener finished 35th out of 150 runners in the girls race with a season-best 22:25.40.
Riley Castro was 39th with a personal-record 22:34.20, Reese Williams was 46th with a personal-record 23:01.90, Susan Mulhollen was 55th with a 23:45.70, Madison Carpenter was 65th with a personal-record 24:07.50, Chloe Williford was 70th with a 24:25.60, Annika Vines was 93rd with a 25:59.80 and Grace Lampe was 118th with a season-best 28:15.00.