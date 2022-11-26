PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP PREP ROUNDUP: Lady Devils, Buffs Come Up Short Nov 26, 2022 Nov 26, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLEVELAND — Bradley Central placed four players in double figures en route to a 62-46 win over the Greeneville Lady Greene Devils in the Thanksgiving Classic at Bradley Central on Saturday.Bradley Central, a Class 4A team, improves to 5-0. The 3A Lady Devils drop to 4-1.Greeneville’s Tambryn Ellenburg dropped in three 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Lady Devils jumped to an 18-12 lead.Bradley Central’s Avary Brewer scored 11 of her 14 points in the second quarter to help the Lady Bears surge to a 33-26 halftime lead.Harmonie Ware scored eight of her 12 points in the second half as the Lady Bears built a 48-36 lead after three.Lauren Bailey led Greeneville with 14 points. Ellenburg finished with nine points, Chloe Marsh and Anna Shaw each had eight, and Lindy Carter had six.Bradley Central got a game-high 15 points from Kimora Fields and 12 from Hannah Jones.Greeneville will host Jefferson County on Thursday.BOYS MARYVILLE 67 WEST GREENE 45MARYVILLE — Maryville didn’t have an answer for Leyton Frye, but it did for the rest of West Greene’s boys Saturday afternoon.The Rebels pulled away quickly to win 67-45 in the Heritage Thanksgiving Classic.Frye poured in a game-high 29 points for West Greene (1-4), accounting for two 3-pointers and 14 of the Buffaloes’ 19 first-half points.Maryville led 15-5 after one quarter and 37-19 at the break, taking a 53-31 lead to the fourth.Robbie Eldridge scored 20 points, Nick Johnson had 15 and Jonathan Woodlee 10 to lead the Rebels. The three combined for five of Maryville’s six 3-pointers.Austin Wampler scored his nine points in the second half for West Greene, including his fourth-quarter triple. Ethan Turner added five points, and Mason McCamey two. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Maryville West Greene Sport Basketball Triple Rebel Leyton Frye Austin Wampler Buffalo Bradley Central Greeneville Lady Greene Devils Lead Bears Point Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Report: Multiple Items Shoplifted From Walmart Roberts Furniture Changing Owners, Keeping Traditions Long-Time Kingsley Avenue FWB Pastor Announces Retirement 3 Juveniles Charged With Murder In Connection With Shooting Barber Shop Feeds Tusculum Student Athletes