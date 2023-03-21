The Greeneville Lady Devils committed six errors, leading to three unearned runs in a 4-2 loss to Cocke County on Tuesday at Hardin Park.
The first four Cocke County batters in the first inning reached on errors, leading to three unearned runs.
Greeneville's Leah Phillips took the loss in the circle. In seven innings, she gave up eight hits, four runs (one earned), walked three and struck out five.
Lauren Million went 2-for-2 with an RBI for Greeneville, while Lydia Darnell was 2-for-4 with a double. Brynlee Jones was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Stoan Rader was 1-for-2 with a double and Kyla Jobe was 1-for-3.
Greeneville drops to 2-4.
NORTH GREENE 11
HAMPTON 0
BAILEYTON — In North Greene's five-inning, run-rule win, Cambell Gaby pitched a one-hitter and went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored.
In Gaby's five innings in the circle, she walked one and struck out 10.
North Greene, now 1-0, cranked out 11 hits. Haley Bailey went 2-for-3 with two RBI; Paysli Randolph was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI; Abby Parker was 1-for-2 with an RBI; Ashley Fulton was 1-for-3 with two RBI; Heidi Harmon was 1-for-2; Loren Blevins was 1-for-3; Anna Weems was 1-for-4 with an RBI; and Matti Phillips was 1-for-4.
BASEBALL
WEST GREENE 9
SOUTH GREENE 4
MOSHEIM — West Greene scored all nine of its runs in the third inning and improved to 2-3.
South Greene made three errors in the third, leading to six unearned runs for West Greene.
Austin Wampler had a two-run single, Mason McCamey and Conner Campbell each had an RBI single, and Maddox Garber had a sacrifice fly in the West Greene third.
Mason McCamey finished 2-for-4, while Campbell was 2-for-2, Dylan Dodson was 1-for-3 with a double, Braden McCamey and Garber each went 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Judson Higgins was 1-for-4.
Wampler drew the start on the mound and pitched five innings for the win. He gave up five hits, four runs (one earned), walked two and struck out eight.
Braden McCamey mopped up with two perfect innings, striking out three.
Of South Greene's five hits, three were doubles by Dustin Crum, Seth Franklin and Conner Race. Franklin had two RBI for the Rebels, who drop to 4-1.
GREENEVILLE 2
GRAINGER 0
RUTLEDGE — Greeneville's Parker Shipley got the better of a pitchers' duel with Grainger's Brady Smith, and the Greene Devils defeated the Grizzlies for the second straight day to run their record to 7-0.
Shipley went the distance. In seven innings, the left-hander gave up six hits, walked one and struck out 14.
Smith pitched 6 2/3 innings in taking the loss. He gave up four hits, two runs (one earned), walked three and struck out 16.
Greeneville grabbed a 1-0 lead in the sixth when Colton Richards doubled to right field with one out and scored when Carson Norris followed with a double to left.
The Devils made it 2-0 in the seventh. Will Harmon led off with a single to center, took third on an error and scored on a bunt by Maddox Bishop.
Eli House also had a hit for Greeneville.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 12
JOHNSON COUNTY 9
MOUNTAIN CITY — Christian Derry went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI, and Jake Hinkle went 3-for-4 as Chuckey-Doak ran its record to 4-1.
Chuckey-Doak finished with 10 hits. Gavin Crum was 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI; Cadin Tullock was 1-for-5 with a triple and an RBI; Colyer Franklin was 1-for-2 with an RBI; and Jordan Pruitt was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Dillon Shelton drew the start on the mound for Chuckey-Doak and pitched four innings for the win. He gave up eight hits, seven runs (six earned), walked one and struck out one.
HAPPY VALLEY 9
NORTH GREENE 8
BAILEYTON — Happy Valley pushed across three runs in the top of the seventh inning to overcome a 7-6 deficit and then turned back North Greene in the bottom of the inning.
In the North Greene seventh, Isaac Gaby reached on a dropped third strike and eventually scored on an error with one out to pull the Huskies within 9-8.
Happy Valley reliever Tucker Shoun then got Colton Robbins to fly out and Adam Weir to ground out to end the game.
Shoun held North Greene hitless in the sixth and seventh for the win. He gave up the unearned run in the seventh, walked one and struck out five.
Robbins went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for North Greene, now 2-2. Damian Burns was 1-for-2 with an RBI, and Weir was 1-for-3 with an RBI.