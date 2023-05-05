Greeneville’s girls tennis team fell 7-2 at Sevier County in the District 2 Large Class championship on Thursday.
Greeneville’s Emma Sauceman won her singles match, while Palmer Ballard and Allie Renner won their doubles match.
BASEBALL Greeneville 22 Claiborne 1
JEFFERSON CITY — Greeneville’s Colton Richards and Caden Fillers combined to one-hit Claiborne in the District 2-3A baseball tournament on Thursday at Carson-Newman University.
Ruchards drew the start and pitched four innings for the win. He gave up a hit – a home run by Tyler Myatt – walked one and struck out three.
Fillers tossed a perfect fifth, striking out one.
Greeneville cranked out 13 hits.
Richards was 2-for-2 with two doubles and four RBI, while Parker Shipley was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI.
Kobe Mundy and Noah Murray each went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI; Corbin Cannon had a hit, a sacrifice fly and three RBI; Eli House had a hit and two RBI; and Maddox Bishop and Carson Norris each had a hit.
Chuckey-Doak 5 South Greene 0
Cadin Tullock tossed a one-hitter and homered to lead Chuckey-Doak to the District 1-2A tournament win on Thursday.
In Tullock’s seven innings, he walked none and struck out 12.
Tullock went 2-for-3 with the homer and an RBI, while Dillon Shelton also was 2-for-3 with a homer and an RBI.
Christian Derry was 3-for-3 with an RBI, Luke Myers had a double, and Colyer Franklin and Dom Atchinson each had a hit.
Johnson County 9 West Greene 6
West Greene outhit Johnson County 12-6, but the Buffaloes committed five errors that led to four unearned runs on Thursday in the District 1-2A tourney.
West Greene’s Dylan Dodson went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI; Austin Wampler was 3-for-4 with two doubles; Mason McCamey was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI; Conner Campbell was 2-for-4; and Judson Higgins and Kaven Greene each had a hit and an RBI.
Braden McCamey and Jaden Gregg were brights spots on the mound for West Greene.
McCamey tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, gave up a hit, walked one and struck out one.
Gregg pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings of relief and struck out one.
University High 11 North Greene 6
Garrett Gentry went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI to power University to the District 1-A semifinals on Thursday.
North Greene’s Seth Charlton was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Tyler Britton had a hit and an RBI, and Isaac Gaby and Tanner Sexton each had a hit.
TRACK & FIELD 5 Going To State
Greeneville’s Jayquan Price, Chuckey-Doak’s Isaiah Treadway, and South Greene’s Hunter Burkey and Dion Blair will participate in the state decathlons, while South Greene’s Natalie Freise will participate in the state pentathlon May 17-18 in Murfreesboro.
Price punched his ticket to Murfreesboro by placing fifth in the East Sectional to earn an at-large bid in the Class 2A state decathlon.
Treadway qualified for the Class A decathlon by placing second in the sectional, while Burkey and Blair each garnered at-large bids.
Freise received an at-large bid to the Class A state pentathlon.