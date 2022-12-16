KNOXVILLE — The Greeneville girls stayed within striking distance of the undefeated and reigning Class 4A state champions Friday night.
Bearden pulled ahead in the second quarter and eventually defeated the Lady Devils 56-45.
Lauren Bailey led the Lady Devils (7-4) with 19 points, including three 3-pointers. Greeneville trailed just 14-7 after one quarter but 30-17 at halftime, before Bearden (13-0) took a 46-31 lead to the fourth quarter.
Tambryn Ellenburg hit from deep twice for her six points. Anna Shaw scored five with Lindy Carter, Chloe Marsh and Dalaina Martin all adding four while Kyla Jobe had three.
Natalya Hodge and Avery Treadwell led Bearden with 17 and 15 points respectively, with Treadwell scoring 11 in the first half.
HAMPTON 62 CHUCKEY-DOAK 32
HAMPTON — Madi McLain erupted for 13 first-quarter points, jumpstarting Hampton’s 30-point triumph.
The Lady Bulldogs led 28-2 after one quarter and 48-12 at the half, placing four in double figures.
Taylor Berry scored 19 to lead Hampton. McLain hit from deep three times and finished with 17, while Macy Henry had 12 and Linsey Jenkins 10.
Kennedy Brown led the Lady Black Knights (8-5) with 10 points, making two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
Courtnee Jones, who scored Chuckey-Doak’s only basket of the opening frame, and Tavyn Southerland scored six points apiece. Bri Lowe and Adyson Ripley both had three, with Faith Yokley and Saniah Atchison each adding two. Lowe and Jones both hit from 3-point range.
BOYS HAMPTON 86 CHUCKEY-DOAK 61
HAMPTON — A strong first quarter was all Hampton needed Friday night, as the Bulldogs cruised to victory over visiting Chuckey-Doak.
Eleven players scored for the Bulldogs, led by a 32-point effort from Cadon Buckles. Geno Carrico added 12, and Dylan Trivett 10.
Leading 25-9 after the opening frame, Hampton took a 41-22 lead to the half and a 60-41 lead to the fourth quarter.
Christian Derry scored 21 points, 10 in the third quarter, to lead the Black Knights (11-2).
Luke Myers made two 3-pointers and finished with 12 points, while Cadin Tullock had 11. Isaiah Treadway scored six, Brock Rush and Ethan Grindstaff each had four with Dillon Shelton adding three.
BEARDEN 64 GREENEVILLE 24
KNOXVILLE — Bearden (7-3) led 18-5 after one quarter and 39-13 at the half, before taking a 58-21 lead to the final period.
Greeneville falls to 4-5.
MIDDLE SCHOOL Greeneville Splits
KINGSPORT — The Greeneville Middle School boys went 1-1 Friday at the John Sevier Christmas Tournament.
The Greene Devils defeat Hampton 41-9 and dropped a 52-48 decision to Gate City.
Greeneville held Hampton scoreless until the third quarter, taking a 22-0 halftime lead and making it 39-2 after three.
Taren Claridy and Yordan Gomez-Mills scored eight points apiece to lead the way. Parker Quillen added seven, Braylen Kidwell six, Jamar Johnson five and Jack Lister three. Cole Smith and Kase Spradlen each had two, with Quillen and Lister both hitting from 3-point range.
Greeneville trailed Gate City 19-16 at the half 37-25 after three quarters, before scoring 23 points in the fourth.
Gomez-Mills dropped 20 points to lead the Greene Devils. Smith had seven, Quillen six and Claridy four. Landon Aldridge and Kidwell both scored three, Cole Englehardt and Amir Knight each had two and Johnson one.