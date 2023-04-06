The Greeneville Lady Devils pushed across a run in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 3-2 walk-off win over the Grainger Lady Grizzlies on Wednesday at Hardin Park.
With the game tied 2-2, Stoan Rader lined a single to right field to lead off the Greeneville eighth. Kyla Jobe worked a walk to put runners at first and second, and both runners moved up on a sacrifice bunt by Madison Carpenter.
After Lydia Darnell was intentionally walked to load the bases, Lauren Million lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to score Rader with the winning run.
Greeneville's Leah Phillips pitched all eight innings for the win. She gave up four hits, walked five and struck out six. Both Grainger runs were earned.
Million finished 1-for-3 with a double, the sac fly and two RBI for Greeneville (7-10). Jobe was 2-for-3 with a walk, three stolen bases and a run scored from the lead-off spot. Darnell was 1-for-3 with a double, and Phillips was 1-for-3.
Cherokee 3
North Greene 2
ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee scored an unearned run with one out in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win.
North Greene, now 7-1, got 6 1/3 solid innings in the circle from Cambell Gaby. She gave up six hits, three runs (two earned), walked two and struck out 11.
Haley Bailey had two hits for North Greene, while Gaby, Anna Weems, Loren Blevins and Heidi Harmon each had one.
BASEBALL
Unicoi County 15
Chuckey-Doak 10
AFTON — Despite outhitting Unicoi County 15-13, Chuckey-Doak dropped the non-district game.
Each team hit three home runs with Chuckey-Doak's Cadin Tullock crushing two and Luke Myers belting one.
Tullock finished 4-for-5 with the two homers, three RBI, a stolen base and three runs scored from the lead-off spot.
Myers was 2-for-3 with the homer, two RBI and a walk. Jake Hinkle was 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI, Dillon Shelton was 2-for-5 with an RBI, Gage Crum was 2-for-4, Jordan Pruitt was 1-for-2, Christian Derry was 1-for-3 and Dom Atchinson was 1-for-4.
Lynkin Cutshaw was a bright spot on the mound for Chuckey-Doak (6-6). in 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, he gave up a hit, walked none and struck out three.
West Greene 14
Cumberland Gap 2
CUMBERLAND GAP — West Greene starter Judson Higgins pitched four scoreless innings and had a double and two RBI in the run-rule win in five innings.
In his four innings on the mound, Higgins gave up one hit, walked three and struck out four for the win.
Mason McCamey was 2-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and three runs scored for West Greene (6-6). Austin Wampler had a hit, a sacrifice fly and two RBI; Conner Campbell had a hit and two RBI; Braden McCamey and Maddox Garber each had a hit; and Jhonen Bath had three RBI.
TENNIS
Knights Sweep
Chuckey-Doak swept North Greene, winning the boys match 8-1 and winning the girls match 9-0.
In boys singles, Chuckey-Doak's Brantley Campbell defeated Corbin Hayes 8-3 at No. 1, Chuckey-Doak's Kyle Malone defeated Walker Hayes 8-2 at No. 2, Chuckey-Doak's Vinnie Sanocki defeated Ben Rowe 8-3 at No. 3, Chuckey-Doak's Logan Hilton defeated Aaron McClain 8-3 at No. 4; Chuckey-Doak's Edwin Renfro defeated Luke Light 6-0 at No. 5, and North Greene's Briley Chapman defeated Austin Harmon 8-5 at No. 6.
In boys doubles, Malone and Sanocki defeated Walker Hayes and Rowe 8-2 at No. 1; Campbell and Renfro defeated Light and McClain 6-0 at No. 2; and Hilton and Chapman defeated Harmon and Eian Smith 6-0 at No. 3.
In girls singles, Heidi Buch defeated Riley Stone 8-1 at No. 1; Kaydin Murvin defeated Alison Martin 6-0 at No. 2; Lexi Innis defeated Kelsie Smith 6-0 at No. 3; Cassie Barwick defeated Megan Smith 6-2 at No. 4; Alyssa Gaby defeated Cynthia Ozbun 8-1 at No. 5.
In girls doubles, Buch and Murvin defeated Stone and Kelsie Smith 8-1 at No. 1.