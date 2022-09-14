The Greeneville Lady Devils defeated Grainger 25-17, 25-16, 25-21 on Tuesday, running their record to 14-3 overall and 7-0 in District 2-2A.
Greeneville got 10 kills, two blocks and nine digs from Lauren Bailey. Bella Devoti had eight kills and two blocks; Hannah Gray had seven kills and nine digs; Chloe Marsh had six kills and 15 digs; Kyla Jobe had four kills, two blocks and 13 digs; Eden Aiken had 29 assists and nine digs; and Lanna Click had six digs while serving 100 percent.
Greeneville plays at Chuckey-Doak on Thursday.
SOCCER CHUCKEY-DOAK 12 WEST GREENE 0
Chuckey-Doak improves to 6-0-2 overall and 3-0 in District 1-A.
Faith Rice scored in the first few seconds off an assist from Kylie Malone.
The remaining goals were scored by Malone, Hailey Love, Layla Fox, Addy Bradley, Hailey Williamson, Sarah Wright, Liliana Jimenez, Kalee Delotto, Niome Merrill, Hope Rice and Madison Karriker.
Malone, Faith Rice, Bradley, Fox, Hope Rice, Williamson and Karriker had assists.
Chuckey-Doak keeper Kylie Askew tallied three saves.
The Lady Black Knights will play a non-district match at Gatlinburg-Pittman on Thursday.
GREENEVILLE 9 UNICOI COUNTY 0
Anna Shaw scored two goals as Greeneville improved to 4-5 overall and 3-0 in District 1-2A.
Anne Marie Konieczny, Abi Kate Moore, Matea Gray, Kylee Dewald, Ella Armstrong, Abigail Adkins and Jordan Swatzell each added a goal.
Keepers Lily Evatt and Mary Brooks shared the shutout.
Greeneville will play Knox Catholic in the Bearden Invitational on Thursday.
GOLF REBELS WIN
South Greene shot a team total 162 to win a golf match with West Greene, Chuckey-Doak and North Greene on Tuesday.
West Greene was second at 185, Chuckey-Doak was third at 204 and North Greene was fourth at 218.
South Greene’s Kolbon Gregg was medalist with a 36, one shot better than teammate Daniel Worley. Benji Conner carded a 42, Alex Jones had a 47, Luke Roberts shot 50 and Isaac Francis shot 51.
Tilynn Willett led West Greene with a 42. Conner Campbell had a 45, Peyton Shelton had a 47, Keaton Potter had a 51 and Ethan Getz had a 65.
Chuckey-Doak got a 49 from Jordan Pruitt, a 50 from Tyler Morrison, a 52 from Avery Armstrong, a 53 from Samuel Riddle, a 56 from Kyle Malone and a 57 from Kaleb Blankenship.
Jason Britton led North Greene with a 48 followed by Tyler Britton (56), Don Stansfield (56), Ethan Dilks (58), Conner Fitzgerald (62) and Adam Weir (62).
In girls, South Greene’s Maylei Hildenbrand shot a 38, Madison Hensley shot a 44, Rachel Aiken shot a 47 and Lindsay Howlett shot a 49.
Chuckey-Doak’s Kyleigh Crawford carded a 49.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
SOUTH GREENE 28 GATLINBURG-PITTMAN 14
South Greene’s Jude Dyer ran for 91 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and caught a 48-yard TD pass.
Tripp Neas ran for 48 yards and a TD on nine carries, Noah Wright caught two passes for 22 yards, and Shawn Ownby completed three passes for 70 yards and a TD with two interceptions.
Ben Dunbar recovered a blocked punt for South Greene’s other score.
On defense, Aaron Morgan had 12 tackles. Dyer had five tackles, two tackles for loss and forced a fumble; Jayden Sauceman had three tackles, two sacks and forced two fumbles; Colton Fillers had three tackles; Dylan Shelton had two tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss; Cortez Perez had two tackles and recovered a fumble; Wright had two tackles, a sack and recovered a fumble; Neas had two tackles; Peyton Lawing and Dunbar each had a sack; and Ownby had an interception.