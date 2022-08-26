RUTLEDGE — The Greeneville Lady Devils volleyball team ran its record to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in District 2-2A with a 25-17, 24-26, 25-14, 25-10 win at Grainger on Thursday.
Greeneville’s Chloe Marsh put down 16 kills and served nine aces, while Lauren Bailey notched 15 kills and two aces.
Bella Devoti finished with nine kills; Hannah Gray had four kills and three aces; Kyla Jobe had three kills and an ace; Eden Aiken had 31 assists; and Lanna click had 14 assists.
Greeneville will host Seymour in a non-district match at 6 p.m. Monday.
NORTH GREEENE 3 CEDAR VIEW 0
KINGSPORT — North Greene’s volleyball team evened its overall record Thursday night, winning 25-19, 25-15, 25-14 at Cedar View Christian.
The Lady Huskies (4-4) recorded 23 service aces and 21 kills for the match, with Rhiley Henry serving nine aces along with four kills.
Mercy Buchanan had 12 assists, three kills and six aces. Gracie Johnson tallied five aces and five kills, while McKinlee Weems slammed four kills. Kennedy Franklin (two aces) and Hannah Miller both had two kills, and Grace Buchanan added two assists with one ace.
North Greene travels to West Greene on Monday.
SOCCER FARRAGUT 2 GREENEVILLE 0
FARRAGUT — Greeneville held its own against unbeaten Class 3A power Farragut Thursday night, as the Lady Admirals scored late to finish their 2-0 win.
Farragut (3-0-1) held a 22-13 advantage in shots taken, 13-5 on goal, along with six corner kicks to Greeneville’s two. Anna Shaw took four shots, and Annemarie Konieczny two for the Lady Devils (1-4). Lily Evatt made 11 saves on goal.
The Lady Devils return to Fox Field Tuesday night to host district rival Tennessee High.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL GREENEVILLE GOES 3-0
Greeneville Middle School’s varsity and JV volleyball teams both went 3-0 this week. The Lady Devils recorded wins one Indian Trail, TA Dugger and Sullivan Heights.
Julia Woolsey dished out 34 assists for the week along with 14 service aces and 10 digs, and Brylee Catron provided stellar defense with 22 digs. The varsity squad tallied 42 kills, 10 coming from Kamryn Renner.
Emma Hammonds had 11 aces and 13 assists, with Kati Hawk serving 15 aces for the JV team — which had 22 kills and 37 digs for the week.
Greeneville Middle travels to Kingsport next week to face John Sevier and Ross Robinson.