NEWPORT — The Grainger Lady Grizzlies swept a doubleheader from the Greeneville Lady Devils 4-3 and 10-8 to win the District 2-3A softball tournament championship on Thursday.
Greeneville trailed 4-0 in the first game before making a game of it with two runs in the fifth inning and another in the sixth.
Greeneville’s Lauren Million went 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Stoan Rader was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Madison Carpenter, Lydia Darnell and Trudi Aiken each added a hit.
Leah Phillips went the distance in the circle for Greeneville. In seven innings, she gave up eight hits, walked two and struck out 12. Three of Grainger’s runs were earned.
Greeneville led the second game 6-4 before Grainger rallied for four runs in the sixth and two in the seventh for the win and the championship.
Greeneville committed seven errors, which led to five unearned runs for Grainger.
Jobe went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, an RBI, a stolen base and three runs scored from the lead-off spot.
Darnell was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI, Carpenter had a hit and an RBI, Rader had a triple, and Brynlee Jones had a hit.
Phillips went the distance again in the circle. In seven innings, she gave up 12 hits, walked three and struck out six.
Both teams will play in the Region 1-3A tournament next week.
BASEBALL Union County 19 West Greene 4
MOUNTAIN CITY — West Greene grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a two-out RBI double from Mason McCamey, but Union County answered with 11 runs in the bottom of the frame and never looked back in the Region 1-2A tournament on Thursday.
West Greene outhit Union County 8-7, but Buffalo pitchers issued 15 walks.
Austin Wampler was 3-for-3 for West Greene, while Conner Campbell was 2-for-2.
Jaden Gregg had a hit an an RBI, and Judson Higgins had a hit.
TRACK & FIELD 11 Qualify For State
Eleven athletes from South Greene, Chuckey-Doak and West Greene qualified for the Class A state track meet at the Class A East Sectional on Thursday at Jefferson County High School.
South Greene’s girls finished second in the sectional, while South Greene’s boys were in the top eight.
“I’m so proud of the SGHS track and field team,” said South Greene coach Joe Case. “Our girls went lights out and I’m proud of our efforts from our boys for a top-eight finish in the blistering heat.
“I’m thankful for the ones who were committed and didn’t quit when things got tough, and thankful for coach Gabriel Fuller.”
South Greene’s state meet automatic qualifiers include: region champion Kieley Smith (long jump, triple jump), region champion Hunter Burkey (high jump), region champion Blake May (pole vault).
South Greene’s second-place automatic qualifiers include: Cadence Mancil (pole vault) and Natalie Foshie (discus).
South Greene’s third-place finishers with a chance for draw back to state include: Kaylee Cutshaw (discus) and girls 4x800 relay (Macey Snapp, Samantha Birdwell, Natalie Freise, Trinity Willis).
South Greene’s fourth-place finishers with a chance for a draw back to state include: Ava Clark (100 hurdles), Heath Norton (shot put and discus), Macey Snapp (800 meters) and Alexa Gabbard (long jump).
South Greene set eight school records – Hunter Burkey (110 hurdles), girls 4x100 relay (Alexa Gabbard, Abby Hoxie, Ava Clark, Kieley Smith), girls 4x400 relay (Aydan Dyer, Macey Snapp, Trinity Willis, Natalie Friese), girls 4x800 relay (Macey Snapp, Samantha Birdwell, Natalie Freise, Trinity Willis), Natalie Foshie (discus), Trinity Willis (400 meters), Macey Snapp (800 meters), Blake May (pole vault) and Kieley Smith (100 meters).
West Greene’s Abbey Cox took first place in the discus and shot put.
West Greene’s Macy Hinkle took second in high jump to advance to state.
Chuckey-Doak’s boys 4x200-meter relay team (Austin Morris, Brasen Murvin, Brock Rush, Isaiah Treadway) took second to earn a state berth.