After a scoreless first half, Greeneville suddenly came to life.
The Lady Devils scored three goals in the final 25 minutes to claim a 3-0 win over Class 3A Powell at Fox Field on Thursday night.
Tanna Bookhamer scored twice to lead Greeneville (8-8), which finished district play undefeated again. Her first goal came in the 55th minute when she finished an Anne Marie Konieczny corner kick.
Anna Shaw doubled Greeneville’s lead with 12:46 left in the match before assisting Bookhamer’s second goal to ice the match.
The Lady Devils wrap up the regular season against two more Class 3A opponents, traveling to Bearden on Tuesday and hosting Jefferson County on Thursday.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 4
PIGEON FORGE 0
AFTON — Shutout wins seem routine for Chuckey-Doak at this point, and the Lady Black Knights earned another Thursday night at Anna S. Ricker Soccer Field.
After 24 scoreless minutes, freshman Addy Bradley came in off the bench with a spark and assisted two straight goals.
In the 25th minute, Bradley won a Lady Tiger goal kick and sent a pass into the box, which Kylie Malone gathered and smashed into the right corner of the goal.
Four minutes later, Bradley struck again, this time finding Aliah Campbell sprinting into the box. Campbell needed only one touch to poke the ball into the right corner to double the Chuckey-Doak lead, 2-0.
The Lady Black Knights (11-0-2) tallied two more goals in the second half.
In the 68th minute, Layla Fox beat a handful of Lady Tiger defenders before dumping the ball off to teammate Bailea Gilland, who found herself with an open net and the third goal.
The best passing play of the night came in the 75th minute. Malone started the run with a quick one-two pass with Gilland before slotting the ball between two Lady Tiger defenders. Campbell poked the ball past the Lady Tiger keeper for the final score.
The Lady Black Knight defense earned its 11th shutout of the year behind strong play from Niome Merrill and Tavyn Southerland. Keeper Kylee Askew tallied five saves.
Chuckey-Doak finishes the regular season by hosting Tennessee High on Tuesday and Unicoi County on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
WEST GREENE 3
NORTHVIEW 1
KODAK — West Greene picked up a 25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 25-14 win on Thursday night .
The Lady Buffaloes will play in the District 2-2A quarterfinal round at Chuckey-Doak on Monday as the No. 3 seed, facing No. 6 Claiborne at 7 p.m.
GREENEVILLE WINS 2
CLINTON — Greeneville earned two wins Thursday night at Anderson County, wrapping up the regular season with a 26-5 record.
In their first match, the Lady Devils defeated Farragut 16-25, 25-12, 25-14.
Greeneville's Lauren Bailey put down eight kills, served four aces, made 11 digs and had three blocks.
Chloe Marsh finished with eight kills, an ace and 15 digs; Bella Devoti had five kills; Eden Aiken had four kills, six digs and 33 assists; Kyla Jobe had three kills, eight digs and three blocks; Hannah Gray had five kills and 10 digs; and Lanna Click had seven assists, two aces and seven digs.
In its second match, Greeneville defeated Oliver Springs 25-12, 25-6.
Bailey hammered six kills, while Marsh notched five kills and five aces. Devoti had two kills; Eden Aiken had three aces and 12 assists; Kobe had two blocks and an ace; Gray had three kills and two aces; Click had a kill, two aces and 10 assists; Jayla Gillespie had two kills; Emma Ricker had two kills; Destani Bailey had a kill; and Trudi Aiken served two aces.
Greeneville will be the No. 1 seed for the District 2-2A tournament next week. The Lady Devils play the Chuckey-Doak-Cherokee winner in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Chuckey-Doak.