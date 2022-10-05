ELIZABETHTON — North Greene’s volleyball team finished the regular season with a 25-22, 25-10, 25-17 win at Hampton on Tuesday night.
North Greene (16-10) served 20 aces in the match, led by seven from Matti Phillips. Rhiley Henry served five aces to go with her six kills.
Gracie Johnson slammed 14 kills with four aces, and McKinlee Weems added five kills and three aces.
Kennedy Franklin and Hannah Miller combined for three kills, while Mercy Buchanan tallied 21 assists with an ace.
North Greene faces Hancock County in Thursday’s District 1-A semifinals at South Greene. First serve is set for approximately 6 p.m, with the winner advancing to the championship immediately following.
GIRLS SOCCER
TENNESSEE HIGH 3
CHUCKEY-DOAK 0
For the first time since last year's state semifinals, Chuckey-Doak came away on the short end.
District 1-2A Tennessee High defeated the Lady Black Knights at Anna S. Ricker Soccer Field on Tuesday night.
After 30 scoreless minutes, the Lady Black Knights (11-1-2) were down 1-0 after giving up a goal in the 31st minute to Aryanna Patterson.
Patterson scored within the first minute of the second half, and Tennessee High (12-1-1) got another goal in the 57th minute from Abby Littleton.
The Lady Black Knights tallied 27 shots.
Chuckey-Doak finishes the regular season Thursday by hosting Unicoi County.
WEST GREENE WINS,
GREENEVILLE FALLS
MOSHEIM — West Greene finished the regular season on a high note Tuesday night, defeating Unicoi County 6-3 at Jim Sauceman Field.
The Lady Buffaloes will be the No. 3 seed for next week's District 1-A tournament. They'll travel to No. 2 University High for the district semifinal round on Tuesday, with the winner visiting No. 1 Chuckey-Doak for Thursday's district championship.
At Knoxville, Greeneville came up short 5-0 against Bearden — the No. 1 ranked team in the nation.
The Lady Devils (8-9) conclude the regular season Thursday with a trip to Jefferson County before next week's District 1-2A tournament.
CROSS COUNTRY
HENDERSONVILLE — Greeneville's cross country teams competed in the Saturday Light Fever 5K race at Sanders Ferry Park over the weekend.
Out of 228 male runners, Morgan Leach placed 74th with his time of 17:31.80 to lead the Devils. Simon Holt (134th, 18:28.30), Russell Hickey (140th, 18:37.50), Isaac Gibson (173rd, 19:18.10) and Jack Lampe (204th, 20:25.70) rounded out Greeneville's top five. Holt and Lampe both set personal records with their times.
As a team, Greeneville finished 26th in the 34-team gold division, although the Silver Division featured an additional 28 teams.
The Lady Devils finished 17th as a team, led by Susan Molhollen in 91st with her PR time of 22:49.80.
Riley Castro (96th, 22:58.50), Darla Kammerdiener (108th, 23:19.20), Reese Williams (110th, 23:32.70) and Chloe Williford (125th, 24:26.60) made up Greeneville's team score in the 145-runner event.