PREP ROUNDUP: Lady Huskies Get First Win Under Morrison Aug 16, 2022

BAILEYTON — North Greene earned the first win of the Ashley Morrison era Tuesday night.

The Lady Huskies won the first two sets before taking a 25-17, 27-25, 10-25, 25-23 win over Cherokee at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium.

Gracie Johnson led North Greene (1-1) with her 17 kills and three service aces. Rhiley Henry added 11 kills and a pair of aces.

Kennedy Franklin served three aces, and McKinlee Weems had two with one apiece from Mercy Buchanan and Grace Buchanan. Mercy Buchanan also tallied 22 assists, with Loren Blevins adding eight.

The Lady Huskies stay home to play Providence Academy Thursday.

HERITAGE 3 WEST GREENE 1

MOSHEIM — West Greene took the opening set but couldn't keep the momentum rolling Tuesday, dropping a 25-14, 21-25, 27-29, 17-25 decision to Heritage at Jimmy Jones Gymnasium.

The loss dropped the Lady Buffs to 1-1 overall.

The Lady Buffs' soccer team also came up short Tuesday night, dropping a 9-0 decision to David Crockett.

West Greene soccer (0-1) entertains Grainger, while the Lady Buffs' volleyball team hosts Northview Academy on Thursday.