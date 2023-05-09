PREP ROUNDUP PREP ROUNDUP: Lady Huskies, Lady Knights Advance To Title Games May 9, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELIZABETHTON — Senior Cambell Gaby tossed a two-hitter to lead the North Greene Lady Huskies to a 10-0 win over Hampton in the District 1-A softball tournament semifinals on Monday.In Gaby’s six innings in the circle, she gave up a hit and struck out 14.North Greene’s Anna Weems went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Ashley Fulton was 2-for-2 with two doubles and three RBI, and Haley Bailey had a double and an RBI.Gaby was 2-for-3, Loren Blevins had a hit and two RBI, Heidi Harmon had a hit and an RBI, an Matti Phillips had a hit.Chuckey-Doak 16 Happy Valley 1Chuckey-Doak’s Saniah Atchison went 3-for-4 with two doubles and five RBI in the District 1-2A tournament semifinals on Monday.Hayleigh Taylor was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Hailey Williamson was 2-for-3, Emmie Tipton had a double and two RBI, Abigail Donoho had a hit and two RBI, and Madison Malone had a hit. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Recipes