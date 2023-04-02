AFTON — The North Greene Lady Huskies softball team ran its record to 5-0 with a 9-4 win at Chuckey-Doak on Friday.
Cambell Gaby went the distance in the circle for the win and also had an RBI double.
In her seven innings in the circle, Gaby gave up eight hits, walked none and struck out nine. All four of Chuckey-Doak’s runs were earned.
North Greene had 11 hits. Anna Weems was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Ashley Fulton was 2-for-4 with three RBI, Matti Phillips was 2-for-3 with a double, Haley Bailey was 2-for-3 and Loren Blevins was 2-for-4.
Chuckey-Doak’s Forshee was 2-for-4 with a home run and drove in all four runs for the Lady Black Knights. Silverman was 2-for-3.
Lady Devils Go 1-2
KINGSPORT — The Greeneville Lady Devils went 1-2 in the Eastman tournament on Saturday, defeating North Ford (South Carolina) 11-2 in three innings, losing 7-2 to Tazewell (Virginia) and losing 8-1 to Daniel Boone.
In the 11-2 win over North Ford, Leah Phillips got the win in the circle and went 3-for-3 with three RBI.
In her three innings in the circle, she gave up four hits, walked two and struck out four. Both North Ford runs were earned.
Madison Carpenter was 2-for-2 with two RBI, Lauren Million was 2-for-3 with two RBI and Brynlee Jones was 1-for-2 with two RBI for Greeneville, now 5-10. Kyla Jobe had a double, and Lydia Darnell and Stoan Rader each had a hit.
In the 7-2 loss to Tazewell, Greeneville had just one hit – a solo homer by Darnell.
In the 8-1 loss to Daniel Boone, Million smacked a solo homer, Jobe had a triple and Jones had a single for Greeneville’s only three hits.
SOCCER Devils Go 3-0
The Greeneville Greene Devils went 3-0 in the Bearden Invitational with a 7-2 win over Alcoa, a 2-1 win over Gallatin and a 1-0 win over Maryville.
In the 7-2 win over Alcoa, Greeneville got three goals from Drew Shelton, two from Josue Castillo, and one each from Austin Beets and David Fisher.
Shelton had two assists, and Beats, Castillo and Spencer Robinson each had one.
In the 2-1 win over Gallatin, Greeneville got a goal and an assist each from Beets and Robinson.
Greeneville keeper Tanner Myers had eight saves.
In the 1-0 win over Maryville, Shelton scored the match’s lone goal while Myers had four saves.