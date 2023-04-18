Cambell Gaby went the distance in the circle and also went 3-for-4 at the plate as the North Greene Lady Huskies shut out the South Greene Lady Rebels 7-0 on Monday on Rebel Hill.
In Gaby’s seven innings in the circle, she gave up four hits, walked one and struck out 13.
One of Gaby’s three hits was a double, and she scored three runs.
North Greene (11-2) finished with 12 hits. Haley Bailey was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI, while Ashley Fulton was 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Loren Blevins had a hit an an RBI, and Matti Phillips, Anna Weems, Paisley Randolph and Abby Parker each had a hit.
Morristown West 7 Greeneville 6
Greeneville had the potential tying run thrown out at the plate to end the game, dropping the Lady Devils to 10-11.
With Greeneville trailing 7-5 and two out in the bottom of the seventh inning, Greeneville’s Trudi Aiken singled to center field to score Lydia Darnell to make it 7-6, but Katie Widener was thrown out trying to score on the play as well to end the game.
Leah Phillips went the distance in the circle and took the loss. She gave up five hits, walked three and struck out seven. Three of Morristown West’s seven runs were earned.
Darnell went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI, while Kyla Jobe was 2-for-4 with a triple.
Madison Carpenter and Lauren Million each had a double and an RBI, and Phillips had a hit.
BASEBALL Chuckey-Doak 10 Happy Valley 0
ELIZABETHTON — Chuckey-Doak’s Christian Derry tossed a five-inning no-hitter and also went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI.
In his five innings on the mound, Derry walked one and struck out 10.
Cadin Tullock had a solo home run for Chuckey-Doak. Dillon Shelton had a hit and two RBI, Lynkin Cutshaw had a hit and an RBI, and Luke Myers had a hit.
Devils Take 2
NEW TAZEWELL — The Greeneville Greene Devils swept a doubleheader at Claiborne on Monday, winning the first game 13-0 in five innings and the second game 12-2 in five innings.
Greeneville snapped a two-game skid with the sweep and improved to 17-2.
In Greeneville’s 13-0 win in the first game, Carson Quillen, Will Harmon and Caden Fillers combined on the shutout.
Quillen drew the start and pitched 3 1/3 innings for the win. He gave up a hit, walked three and struck out seven.
Harmon followed with 2/3 of an inning, walking one and striking out two.
Fillers worked the fifth. He gave up a hit and walked one.
Greeneville’s Maddox Bishop went 3-for-4, Parker Shipley and Carson Norris each went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Colton Richards was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Eli House had a hit, a sacrifice fly and three RBI, Quillen had a hit and two RBI, and Noah Murray, Kobe Mundy and Corbin Cannon each had a hit and an RBI.
In the 12-2 win in the second game, Richards drew the start on the mound and pitched four shutout innings for the win. He gave up two hits, walked two and struck out six.
Fillers closed the fifth. He gave up three hits, two runs, walked two and struck out two.
Mundy went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI, Cannon and Shipley each went 2-for-2 with a double, and House had a hit and two RBI.
University 8 North Greene 3
JOHNSON CITY — Seth Charlton went 2-for-3 with an RBI for North Greene, which fell to 8-8.
Damian Burns had two hits, Tanner Sexton had a hit and an RBI, and Jake Duffy and Adam Weir each had a hit.
TRACK & FIELD Rebels, Lady Rebels Finish 7th
MORRISTOWN — South Greene’s boys tied for seventh place and the girls finished seventh in the Kyle Morrell Invitational on Friday at Morristown West.
In girls, Macey Snapp broke the school record in the 800 and finished third. Cadence Mancil was third in pole vault, Kieley Smith was third in the 100 and fourth in triple jump, the 4x100 relay (Ayden Dyer, Ava Clark, Kieley Smith, Alexa Gabbard) took third, Sadye Kemp finished fifth in high Jump, Baylee Jennings was eighth in high jump, and Ava Clark finished fifth in hurdles.
In boys, Simon Ray set a school record in the 3200. Dion Blair set a personal record and finished second in long jump at 21-0. Blake May was third in pole vault, and Hunter Burkey finished third in hurdles, fifth in high jump and fifth in triple jump.