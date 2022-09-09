MORRISTOWN — Another day, another shutout win for Chuckey-Doak.
Sophomore Aliah Campbell completed the hat trick, helping Chuckey-Doak take a 4-0 victory at Morristown West.
The Lady Black Knights (5-0-1) were up 2-0 after the first 40 minutes of play. The first goal started from midfield with Kylie Malone sending a wide ball to Faith Rice, who served a pass across the box. Campbell then poked the ball across the goal line to put Chuckey-Doak ahead.
A few minutes later, Faith Rice sent another nice pass forward — this time to a sprinting Layla Fox, who buried the shot into the net for a 2-0 halftime lead.
The Lady Black Knights added two more goals in the second half. Tavyn Southerland sent a pass across the box that found Campbell, who blasted the ball past the West goalkeeper for the 3-0 lead.
The final goal of the game completed Campbell’s hat trick. Hailey Williamson sent a ball forward, splitting two defenders for Campbell to run onto and finesse into the net.
Strong defensive play from Southerland and Hope Rice helped Chuckey-Doak keep the Class 3A Lady Trojans (6-4) in check. Keepers Kylie Askew and Madison Karriker combined for the win in goal.
The Lady Black Knights travel to district rival West Greene on Tuesday.
HARDIN VALLEY 3 GREENEVILLE 2
Greeneville’s remarkable comeback in the final eight minutes led to Hardin Valley’s equally remarkable response.
Just 39 seconds after the Lady Devils erased a 2-0 deficit, Norah Jacomen delivered the game winner as Hardin Valley escaped Fox Field with a 3-2 win.
As the clock neared the final minute, Jacomen sent a 20-yard blast from the right corner of the box into the left side of the netting for the Lady Hawks (5-1).
Hardin Valley took a 2-0 lead in the first half. Reece Wilson’s header off a corner kick broke the scoreless tie in the sixth minute, and Abigail Davis scored on a 40-yard free kick in the 23rd.
Anne Marie Konieczny kept Greeneville (2-5) alive in the 72nd minute, sending her 20-yard shot into the lower 90 for a 2-1 deficit. Six minutes later, Anna Shaw produced the equalizer on a breakaway opportunity.
But the excitement didn’t last.
Hardin Valley outshot the Lady Devils 20-14 overall and 8-6 on goal. Goalkeeper Lily Evatt made four saves for the Lady Devils.
Greeneville travels to CAK on Monday.
GOLF REBELS SWEEP
Daniel Worley shot even-par 36 at Graysburg Hills on Thursday, leading South Greene to victory in a four-way match with 183 strokes.
Kolben Gregg shot 44, Benji Conner carded a 45 and Alec Jones 58 to make up the winning team score.
Second-place Chuckey-Doak wasn’t far behind at 189. Jordan Pruitt led the way with his 41, and Tyler Morrison shot 47. Avery Armstrong (50) and Samuel Riddle (51) rounded out the top four.
Aidan Collier shot 2-under-par 34 to lead North Greene, which finished third at 192. Jason Britton (47), Adam Weir (49) and Tyler Britton (62) also led the Huskies.
Keaton Potter shot 45, and Tilynn Willett 46 to lead West Greene’s score of 200, followed by Connor Campbell (53) and Ethan Getz (56).
South Greene’s girls posted the only team score at 79. Maylei Hildenbrand shot a 38, and Lindsey Howlett carded a 41 to lead the Lady Rebels.
Kyleigh Crawford (56) represented Chuckey-Doak individually.
DEVILS BEAT D-B
At the Graysburg Hills Chimney Top course, Greeneville’s boys collected a 14-stroke triumph against Dobyns-Bennett.
Dougie Fezell shot 3-under-par 33 to pace the Greene Devils (161). Alex Broyles and Gavin Sells both turned in a 39, while TJ Coles shot 50 to round out the team score.
Dobyns-Bennett shot 175 as a team.
VOLLEYBALL GREENEVILLE 3 CLAIBORNE 0
Greeneville coasted to its sixth district win of the year Thursday night, defeating Claiborne in straight sets 25-14, 25-8, 25-12.
Chloe Marsh led the way with eight kills, just ahead of Lauren Bailey’s seven and Hannah Gray’s six. Bella Devoti added four kills, and Jayla Gillespie three while Emma Ricker, Kyla Jobe and Destani Bailey had two apiece.
Eden Aiken, Lanna Click and Trudi Aiken each served multiple aces and dished out assists for the Lady Devils (9-1, 6-0 District 2-2A).
Greeneville plays in this weekend’s Rocky Top Invitational at Gatlinburg before Monday’s home match against Elizabethton.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 3 CHEROKEE 2
After dropping the first two sets to visiting Cherokee, Chuckey-Doak came alive in a major way Thursday night.
The Lady Black Knights won the final three sets to take the match 3-2, evening their district mark.
After this weekend’s Rocky Top Invitational at Gatlinburg, Chuckey-Doak (11-7, 3-3 District 2-2A) travels to Heritage on Monday.
GRAINGER 3 WEST GREENE 1
RUTLEDGE — West Greene showed fight after dropping the first two sets but couldn’t quite force a fifth, as Grainger topped the visiting Lady Buffaloes 25-18, 25-17, 26-28, 25-22 Thursday.
West Greene (7-8, 3-3 District 2-2A) is now even with Chuckey-Doak in the district standings. The Lady Buffs host South Greene on Monday.