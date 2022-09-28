JOHNSON CITY — No doubt about the outcome this time.
The Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights clinched the No. 1 seed for the District 1-A soccer tournament with a 5-0 win at University High on Tuesday.
In the 24th minute, Bailea Gilland gathered a throw-in and sent a pass to the right corner, where Faith Rice blasted the ball into the corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.
Six minutes later, Layla Fox dribbled up the pitch and slid a pass into Gilland, who lofted a shot into the left side to double Chuckey-Doak’s advantage.
Twenty-two minutes into the second half, Addy Bradley sprinted past everyone and gathered a through ball. She sent a low cross to Rice, who poked the ball over the goal line for her second goal of the night and a 3-0 lead for Chuckey-Doak (10-0-2, 4-0 District 1-A).
In the 68th, Kylie Malone won a UH goal kick and sent a rocket from 30 yards skipping into the goal to make it 4-0. Just before the final whistle, Aliah Campbell dropped the ball back to Hailey Williamson, who blasted the ball over the UH keeper and into the corner.
The Lady Black Knights’ defensive unit of Niome Merrill, Liliana Jimenez, Hope Rice, Madison Karriker and Tavyn Southerland denied the Lady Junior Bucs offense from scoring, earning their 10th shutout of the season. Chuckey-Doak keeper Kylee Askew made five saves.
Although Chuckey-Doak canceled Friday’s match against Daniel Boone, the Lady Black Knights will host Pigeon Forge on Thursday night.
GREENEVILLE 8 SULLIVAN EAST 1
BLUFF CITY — Greeneville finished another perfect conference slate on Tuesday night.
Anne Marie Konieczny and Molly Hartman both scored twice for the Lady Devils (7-8, 5-0 District 1-2A).
Greeneville hosts Powell at Fox Field on Thursday.
WEST GREENE 4 CHEROKEE 2
MOSHEIM — West Greene doubled up Cherokee on Tuesday night at Jim Sauceman Field.
The Lady Buffs welcome Sullivan East on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL CHUCKEY-DOAK 3 NORTH GREENE 1
AFTON — Chuckey-Doak celebrated senior night with a 25-19, 25-16, 19-25, 25-11 win on Tuesday night .
Stats for the Lady Black Knights weren’t available at press time.
Gracie Johnson led the Lady Huskies (15-10) with 12 kills, while McKinlee Weems and Rhiley Henry had four each with Hannah Miller adding three. Weems also served four aces, while Henry and Matti Phillips both served a pair.
Chuckey-Doak visits Morristown East, and North Greene travels to Providence Academy on Thursday.
COCKE COUNTY 3 WEST GREENE 2
NEWPORT — West Greene fell 25-10, 19-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-13 on the road Tuesday night.
The Lady Buffs visit Northview Academy on Thursday.
Kinsley Ellenburg put down eight kills and served four aces for West Greene, now 11-12. Morgan Brown had five kills, eight digs and an ace; Cassidy Hill had three kills and three blocks; Madi Brown had 18 digs and two aces; Silvia Lunardon had three kills, 12 digs and an ace; Maddie Bryant had 13 assists and three aces; and Chloe Brown had 10 assists and an ace.
GREENEVILLE 3 NORTHVIEW 0
Greeneville won 25-15, 25-7, 25-17 to improve to 24-5.
Chloe Marsh led Greeneville with 12 kills and 10 digs; Lauren Bailey had 10 kills and five blocks; Bella Devoti had six kills and three aces; Hannah Gray had seven kills and digs; Emma Ricker had five kills and three digs; Eden Aiken had four kills, five digs and 35 assists; Kyla Jobe had seven digs and two aces; Trudi Aiken had three digs and four assists; Lanna Click had seven digs; Ande King had five digs; Catie Ridinger had five digs and an ace; and Destani Bailey had a kill.