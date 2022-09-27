DANDRIDGE — Coach Stephen Gregg returned to the South Greene bench Monday night, and the Lady Rebels added another impressive win to their résumé.
South Greene took a 25-12, 25-18, 25-20 victory at District 2-3A Jefferson County.
Jordyn Roderick hammered 12 kills and recorded 17 digs with a block to lead the Lady Rebels (27-6) in both categories. Aydan Dyer tallied 15 digs with a team-high nine service points, while Macey Snapp made 16 digs with eight serve points and five assists.
Addison Compton had a team-best 33 assists with nine digs. Mackenzie Niston added nine kills, Ava Clark had seven, Ryleigh Gregg five and Davanie Tarleton four.
Baylee Jennings, Gregg, Dyer and Snapp each served one ace.
NORTH GREENE TAKES 2
BAILEYTON — North Greene took down Gatlinburg-Pittman and Pigeon Forge in Thursday’s tri-match.
First, the Lady Huskies defeated G-P 25-15, 25-22.
McKinlee Weems led North Greene (15-9) in kills with six, while Rhiley Henry served three aces with four kills. Loren Blevins had 11 assists, and Gracie Johnson smacked four kills while Hannah Miller had three. Mercy Buchanan, Matti Phillips, Blevins and Johnson served one ace apiece.
The Lady Huskies capped their night with a 25-22, 16-25, 25-18 win over Pigeon Forge.
Blevins led the way with 23 assists and three service aces, while Johnson finished with 14 kills.
Henry added six kills, Weems four and Miller two. Johnson and Henry served two aces apiece.
GREENEVILLE 3 SEYMOUR 1
SEYMOUR — The Greeneville Lady Devils improved to 23-5 overall with a 25-22, 16-25, 25-18, 25-15 win.
Lauren Bailey had 17 kills, 13 digs and five blocks for the Lady Devils. Chloe Marsh had nine kills and 24 digs; Eden Aiken had 30 assists and six digs; Bella Devoti had five kills and four blocks; Lanna Click had 10 digs and seven assists; Kyla Jobe had 12 digs, four kills and two aces; and Hannah Gray had seven kills and 15digs.Greeneville’s JV also won 25-11, 25-11.