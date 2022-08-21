ELIZABETHTON — South Greene still hasn’t lost a match since last season’s state tournament.
The Lady Rebels claimed their first tournament title of the 2022 season Saturday afternoon, winning the Cyclone Invitational at Elizabethton High School.
Now 9-0 on the young season, South Greene never lost a set in pool play. The Lady Rebels defeated David Crockett, Johnson County and Volunteer all 2-0.
When tournament play began, South Greene topped Anderson County 2-1 and Tennessee High 2-0. With a 16-14 win in the third set, South Greene edged Daniel Boone for the tournament title.
South Greene returns to Rebel Hill Monday against Jefferson County, before beginning conference play at Hampton Tuesday.
GREENEVILLE SOCCER OPENS DISTRICT PLAY THURSDAY
Greeneville’s non-conference slate isn’t for the faint of heart.
The Lady Devils, who began their 2022 girls soccer season over the weekend in the Smoky Mountain Cup at Gatlinburg, will seek their first win Tuesday night.
Oakland, which won its division of the Smoky Mountain Cup, dealt the Lady Devils a 3-0 loss Friday night. Greenwood (Ky.) took a 4-2 decision on Saturday, and Pope John Paul II won Sunday’s finale 2-1.
The Lady Devils (0-3) entertain district rival Volunteer at Fox Field Tuesday night.