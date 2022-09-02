Tyler Morrison shot 2-under-par 34 in Thursday’s match against Johnson County at Twin Creeks.
Jordan Pruitt added 45, and Samuel Riddle carded a 46 for the Black Knights, who won 175-187. Avery Armstrong and Kyle Malone both shot 50, though only one was needed for the team score.
Graham Reece shot 38 to lead the Longhorns.
REBELS SWEEP
Another day, another win for South Greene. This time, the Rebels and Lady Rebels both won at Pine Oaks.
Kolben Gregg shot the medalist round of 37 to lead the boys to victory with 166 strokes, besting University High (175) and West Greene (206).
Daniel Worley and Benji Conner each carded a 41, and Alec Jones turned in a 47 for the Rebels.
Tilynn Willett’s 45 led West Greene, and Connor Campbell shot 47. Keaton Potter (55) and Peyton Shelton (59) rounded out the team score.
Garrett Gentry shot the team low for UH at 42.
The Lady Rebels bested University High 75-100. Maylei Hildenbrand led the way with her 37, while Madison Hensley had 38.
DEVILS SECOND
Dougie Fezell shot even-par 36 at Blackthorn on Wednesday, helping the Greeneville boys shoot a second-place score of 163 in a three-way match.
The Devils defeated Dobyns-Bennett (171) but came up just shy of Science Hill (158).
Alex Broyles and Gavin Sells both turned in a 38, with TJ Coles adding 51.
VOLLEYBALL GREENEVILLE 3 CHEROKEE 0
ROGERSVILLE — Greeneville continued its district dominance with Thursday’s 25-19, 25-20, 25-17 win at Cherokee.
Lauren Bailey served seven aces and slammed 11 kills to lead the Lady Devils (7-1, 4-0 District 2-2A). Chloe Marsh had nine kills, two aces and a team-high 10 digs.
Eden Aiken dished out 20 assists with a pair of aces, and Lanna Click had 11 assists along with one ace. Bella Devoti added six kills, and Hannah Gray had three as well as eight digs.
Greeneville hosts West Greene on Tuesday.
WEST GREENE 3 CLAIBORNE 0
MOSHEIM — West Greene defeated visiting Claiborne 25-9, 25-17, 25-9 on Thursday at Jimmy Jones Gymnasium.
Breanna Ellis, Cassidy Hill and Madi Brown served three aces apiece, with Taylor Lawson and Morgan Brown each adding two for West Greene (7-6, 3-1 District 2-2A). Hill led the Lady Buffaloes with four kills, while Madi Brown, Morgan Brown and Lawson each had two. Maddie Bryant had one kill with 10 assists.
The Lady Buffs travel to district frontrunner Greeneville on Tuesday.
NORTH GREENE 3 CEDAR VIEW 0
BAILEYTON — It wasn’t always easy, but North Greene prevailed in its final match before district play with a 25-22, 27-25, 25-22 win over Cedar View Christian on Thursday.
Gracie Johnson led the Lady Huskies (5-5) with her 11 kills and six service aces. Grace Buchanan served four aces with Kennedy Franklin, McKinlee Weems and Rhiley Henry each adding three. Matti Phillips and Loren Blevins each served one ace to round out the Lady Huskies’ team total of 21.
Henry had seven kills, with Weems and Mercy Buchanan adding three apiece. Franklin and Hannah Miller combined for three kills, with Mercy Buchanan dishing out 12 assists and Blevins five.
North Greene entertains district rival Hampton on Tuesday.
GRAINGER 3 CHUCKEY-DOAK 1
AFTON — Chuckey-Doak couldn’t keep the momentum rolling after Thursday’s first set, falling 22-25, 25-12, 25-18, 27-25 to visiting Grainger.
Heidi Buch and Kendra Key both had eight kills for the Lady Black Knights (9-7, 1-3 District 2-2A), with Hayleigh Hensley and Faith Yokley adding six each. Hensley also matched Buch with two aces while recording seven blocks. Bri Lowe had 11 digs, Addy Pruitt made 20 assists and Macy Cox served four aces.
The Lady Black Knights host Claiborne on Tuesday.