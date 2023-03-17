MOSHEIM — In a non-district baseball game with 20 hits and 16 walks, the North Greene Huskies rallied from a 7-0 deficit to defeat the West Greene Buffaloes 14-10 on Thursday.
North Greene pushed across five runs in the top of the third inning to pull within 7-5. An RBI double by Colton Robbins highlighted the frame.
West Greene scored a run in the bottom of the third for an 8-5 lead, but the Huskies scored five more runs in the fourth to surge ahead 10-8 and led the rest of the way.
Jake Duffy scored on a passed ball to break an 8-8 tie in the North Greene fourth before Seth Charlton drove in a run with a single to right field to give the Huskies a 10-8 lead.
North Greene starter Aiden Halley pitched four innings for the win. He gave up nine hits, eight runs (five earned), walked four and struck out five.
Mason Smith worked the final three innings for the save. He gave up two hits, two runs, walked two and struck out two.
West Greene reliever Jaden Gregg took the loss. In three innings, he gave up five hits, nine runs (eight earned), walked five and struck out three.
West Greene starter Austin Wampler pitched two-plus innings, gave up four hits, five runs, walked two and struck out three.
West Greene's Mason McCamey held North Greene hitless and scoreless over the final two innings. He walked three and struck out four.
North Greene's Isaac Gaby was 2-for-4 with a double, Robbins finished 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Charlton was 2-for-4 with two RBI, Duffy and Adam Weir each went 1-for-3 with two RBI, and Tyler Britton was 1-for-2.
West Greene outhit North Greene 11-9. Wampler was 3-for-4, Gregg was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI, McCamey was 2-for-4 with two RBI, Conner Campbell had a double and an RBI, and Judson Higgins, Dylan Dodson and Braden McCamey each had a hit.
Greeneville 2
Bearden 1
KNOXVILLE — In the Cure for Cancer tournament, Greeneville freshman Will Harmon bested Bearden senior Braden Suggs in a pitchers' duel as the Greene Devils improved to 3-0.
Harmon worked the first six innings for the win. He gave up three hits, a run, walked four and struck out seven.
Greeneville senior Parker Shipley tossed a perfect seventh, striking out three, to notch the save.
Suggs pitched the first six innings for Bearden and took the loss. He gave up four hits, two unearned runs, walked two and struck out 10.
Harmon got off to an inauspicious start in the first inning, giving up a home run Grayson Wright, the first batter he faced, and then hitting Evan Goins, the second batter he faced, with a pitch.
Harmon then struck out the next two batters he faced and Greeneville catcher Noah Murray threw out Goins trying to steal second to end the first.
Greeneville scored its two runs in the top of the second inning on an RBI single by Corbin Cannon and a steal of home by Jayden Deeble.
Harmon worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the third.
After Harmon walked Parker Coe, gave up a single to Wright and hit Goins with a pitch for the second time to load the bases with one out, Wright was picked off second and Coe was nailed trying to run home to end the inning.
Bearden had runners on first and third with two outs in the bottom of the sixth but had another runner caught trying to swipe home to end the frame.
Greeneville finished with four hits. In addition to Corbin's RBI single, Maddox Bishop, Carson Quillen and Colton Richards each had a hit.