HAMPTON — Adam Weir went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBI to power the North Greene Huskies to an 8-4 win over Hampton in the District 1-A baseball tournament on Wednesday.
Seth Charlton was 2-for-3 for North Greene. Don Stansfield had a double and three RBI, and Isaac Gaby had a double and an RBI.
North Greene starter Tanner Sexton pitched 6 1/3 innings for the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, walked two and struck out nine.
Aiden Halley got the last two outs in the seventh. He didn’t allow a hit, walked none and struck out one.
SOFTBALL South Greene 13 Unaka 12
South Greene pushed across a run in the bottom of the eighth inning for a walk-off win.
With two out in the South Greene eighth, Bailey Ricker walked, took second on a single to center by Paisley Brobeck and scored the winning run on a single by Kortnei Bailey.
South Greene cranked out 20 hits.
Brobeck was 5-for-6 with a double and six RBI, while Haven Carter was 2-for-4 with three RBI.
Ricker was 3-for-4 and walked twice, Nevaeh Davis was 2-for-4, Macy Roberts was 2-for-5, Bailey was 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI, Whitney Reaves was 2-for-6, Reagan Arrowood had a hit and an RBI, and Madison Penley had a hit.
TENNIS Chuckey-Doak Sweeps
Chuckey-Doak defeated West Greene 6-3 in boys and 5-4 in girls on Wednesday.
In boys singles, Chuckey-Doak’s Brantley Campbell defeated Ethan Turner 6-0 at No. 1, Jose Mendez defeated Austin Miller 8-1 at No. 2, and Vinnie Sanocki defeated Noah Miller 6-0 at No. 4.
West Greene’s Kyle Malone defeated Gavin Wilhoit 8-5 at No. 3, Edwin Renfro defeated Shane Wilhoit 8-5 at No. 5, and Logan Hilton defeated Joseph Bradley 8-6 at No. 6.
In boys doubles, Campbell and Mendez defeated Turner and Austin Miller 8-3 at No. 1, Malone and Sanocki defeated Gavin Wilhoit and Noah Miller 8-5 at No. 2, and Renfro and Hilton defeated CJ Parham and Matthew Dykes 8-5 at No. 6.
In girls singles, Chuckey-Doak’s Kaydin Murvin defeated Emilie Cinnamon 8-2 at No. 2, Lexi Innis defeated Megan Hinkle 6-0 at No. 3, Marta Syniavska defeated Halie Lambert 9-8 (7-2) at No. 5, and Subhi Das defeated Kerston Black 8-5 at No. 6.
West Greene’s Kinsley Ellenburg defeated Heidi Buch 8-5 at No. 1, and Aurora Santos defeated Alyssa Gaby 8-4 at No. 4.
In girls doubles, Ellenburg and Cinnamon defeated Buch and Murvin 8-5 at No. 1, Hinkle and Santos defeated Innis and Gaby 8-5 at No. 2, and Syniavska and Das defeated Abby Davis and Hannah Dickenson 9-7 at No. 3.